A popular play that takes on mental health makes its Santa Barbara premiere

A young boy tries to help his mother cope with her suicidal depression and comes up with the idea of creating a list about everything wonderful in the world.

The list grows as the boy grows into a man, a man who is dealing with his own mental health issues. Nicolas Mongiardo-Cooper stars in the single-actor play Every Brilliant Thing .

The Ensemble Theater Company production opens this weekend in Santa Barbara.

"I like to describe this as less of a play and more of a community event," said Mongiardo-Cooper. " It really is an opportunity to tell a story, but to involve everybody who comes in, allow them all to take part in what this play really does, which is to create an opportunity for healing."

Mongiardo-Cooper says the play is more than drama and humor. It’s something that gets people thinking about and talking about the often difficult topic of mental health.

"When you listen to interviews with the playwrights, Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, they talk about their experiences with how we present and talk about mental health in our society as the driving force in the creation of this piece. We need to reframe those conversations, change our language and our interactions about it."

While Mongiradro-Cooper is the center of the play, a character simply known as 'The Storyteller,' he actually draws members of the audience into the production. Director Jenny Sullivan said it means every show is different.

Ensemble Theater Company Jeff Lorch

"It's a rollercoaster, because there will be a different show every night, because it's so audience dependent, because the audience is invited to participate. You don't know what you are going to get until they are live and in front of you. So part of Nick's job is what we call the casting session before the play starts. His responsibility is to choose people who are willing to get on the stage and be a person in his life."

Because the story is focused on mental health, the Ensemble Theater Company teamed up with some mental health and wellness organizations in Santa Barbara County to highlight the subject.

"Sometimes people think they have to have a whole plan of what to do," said Joseph Fleming, Executive Director of Open Minds Mental Health Services. "It's really a matter of having the courage to take the first step. Maybe it's making a phone call, maybe it's reaching out to a friend. Those are the things this play will help people recognize."

The actor said this is a play that really hits home with him.

"It's been really cathartic for me," said Mongiardo-Cooper. "I have not been shy about telling people that I struggle with depression. I have my whole life. There's certainly a lot in this play I identify with. I'm also married to someone who struggles with depression. So, you get the 'carer' perspective, and the 'cared-for' perspective."

"I do find that it's possible that I will take home some of the darkness with me," said the actor. "But, the nice thing is the lightness follows me home too."

What does he hope people get from the play?

"One of the things I've heard so much in our current society is a lack of empathy for other people...a lack of understanding. If we can engage our imaginations, then we can begin to really, really consider what someone else's life and life experience is. That's how we create empathy, and that's how we create caring, and that's how we create feeling."

Every Brilliant Thing previews on Thursday and Friday nights, and premieres Saturday night (June 6). The Ensemble Theater Company production runs through June 21 at Santa Barbara’s New Vic Theater.