A play has a new take on the fight against fentanyl use in Ventura County

Fentanyl overdoses have claimed hundreds of lives in Ventura County. In 2025 alone, the county reported 114 such overdose deaths.

A Ventura church that focuses on the county’s younger Latino community is trying a new approach to fentanyl danger awareness, through a live stage play.

Victory Outreach Ventura is presenting a free performance of the play Devil’s Playground this weekend.

It’s a story Crystal Montano has lived. The Oxnard woman, who's a member of the church's congregation, was caught in the grip of fentanyl addiction.

"I was once using fentanyl. I was bound to it....addicted for four years," said Montano. "It took me away from my children, from my family. It made me completely alone. It took me all the way to the bottom. It had me in a very, very dark place."

Montano added that her addiction started with prescription Vicodin for a dental issue, but spiraled out of control.

"I moved on to meth (methamphetamine). I became homeless. I was separated from my children because of my homelessness. My family took over, and they intervened before I lost them to the system (child protective services). When my children were gone, I went to a darker place. Instead of taking the help from my family that was there, and going to a program, I chose to go the opposite way."

It was a long, difficult path for her, but with help, she found her way to recovery.

"I ended up in the jail system," said Montano. "When I was in jail, I was finally able to get sober, and from there, the moment I got out, I had an uncle, and he didn't let me go. Every day he was calling me, and reaching out to me, and it saved my life."

Her life is better now.

"I'm doing great," she said. "Today, I hope to reach the same people (who) were in my situation. This play is not just about entertainment; it's about transformation. It's about helping those who are addicted, (who) are in the streets. And, the mothers (who) are lost. I hope they see that there's another outcome."

Victory Outreach Ventura has done several grassroots community events to combat fentanyl use. The hope is that Devil’s Playground can connect with people who can’t relate to traditional warnings about the drug.

"This is a live drama that we would like to use to get fentanyl awareness, violence awareness, and street awareness out into the community," said the church's Diana Gomez. "It'll make you laugh, it'll make you cry, it will make you feel the emotions and the raw life of street lifestyle. The story is about a family, and the mother is an alcoholic; she has men in and out of her life. The kids experience the traumatic behavior of their adult parents, and later on, they grow up and become addicted. It's a generational curse."

Gomez also talked about what they hope people get from the show, which was produced by the Ventura church’s sister congregation in Long Beach.

"We just want to educate the community, and let them know (the adults) how we can impact our children, and then also show children there is hope."

Lance Orozco / KCLU

The production ends with images of some Ventura County residents who’ve lost their lives to fentanyl, and words from a minister who experienced some of the trials of addiction in his life.

Montano said she’s now been sober for two years and has her kids back in her life. She said she’s speaking as a warning to others, and to show you can beat fentanyl.

"I feel like it's important for me to speak out, because when you're in addiction, you feel hopeless, and you feel like there's no way out. It feels impossible. But, there is hope. It is possible to be sober. It is possible to be reunited with family."

Devil’s Playground will be presented at 5:30 p.m. Sunday (May 31), at the Victory Outreach Church at 2875 Elba St in Ventura. It’s open to the public, and admission is free.