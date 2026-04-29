Literary festival in Santa Barbara features dozens of events

Writing will be the star of the show this weekend in Santa Barbara. You can hear from some of the nation’s top authors, attend workshops on how to write your draft of a project, or even pitch your book to a literary agent.

The Santa Barbara Literary Festival is a two-day event, May 2 and 3, intended to pay tribute to the craft of storytelling.

"The Santa Barbara Literary Festival is a celebration of writers and stories with panels and workshops, keynotes, and parties, bringing in writers from all across the country, along with local authors, writers, actors, and storytellers," said festival co-founder Leslie Zemeckis.

"I love celebrating authors. I really, really believe in the power of books," said Zemeckis. "There's a resurgence in independent bookstores. I want people to know there is so much that can be found in books. There's hope, and escapism, and inspiration. Find what you like, and read!"

Dozens of authors and storytellers are set to take part in the festival. Novelist Walter Mosley , best known for his crime fiction books like Devil In A Blue Dress , is one of the headliners.

The festival features more than three dozen events spread around venues in the downtown Santa Barbara area, with opening and closing night parties. Seminars include How To Write A Cookbook, Covering High Profile Murders, and Marketing, Branding and Social Media: What You Need to Know to Sell Your Book.

"We have 60 panels in two days, so you won't get to go to everything," said Zemeckis. "There's something for everybody, whether it's crime or screenwriting, we've got it covered."

She said the authors involved in the project are enthusiastic about the idea, paying their own way to take part. Some sponsors stepped up to help. But, they also wanted to keep the events low-cost so people would come. There are senior and student discounts to make it even more affordable.

"We wanted to make the price point really reasonable," said the event's co-founder.

"And you don't have to be a writer, just curious. How does a story get put together? How did Matthew Weiner create Mad Men? It's just awakening your imagination and curiosity."

The goal is to make it an annual event.

What does Zemickis hope people take away from the literary festival?

"A sense of community," she answered. "We're going to have a celebration of stories, and I hope people pick up a book."