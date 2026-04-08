Hot weather brings rattlesnakes out, with five people bitten in Ventura County recently

Wildwood Regional Park in Thousand Oaks is known for its popular hiking trails. It's also known as a rattlesnake zone.

"There are some people who are worried about snakes," said Lori Brown, who frequently hikes the park’s trails with her husband Jim. "You just have to be aware and looking on the trail. We used to be really afraid of snakes. We'd turn around and go the other way. Now, we just back off a little and let it slowly cross the trail."

The recent hot weather means hikers in the Tri-Counties should stay alert for rattlers. Multiple people have been bitten in Ventura County this year.

A 46-year-old woman who was bitten in Wildwood Regional Park on March 14 died a few days later.

"We've had four reported rattlesnake bites between March 14 and the 24th," said Andrew Dowd, with the Ventura County Fire Department. "Last year, by comparison, we had a total of nine bites the entire year. I think it underscores the risks that exist this time of year, with the warm weather. Snakes can be out, and people are out enjoying the outdoors, and that's when these kinds of interactions can occur."

Lance Orozco / KCLU There have been some rattlesnake bites this year in Wildwood Regional Park, in the Conejo Valley.

He added that hikers can take precautions to prevent bites.

"Wear appropriate clothing, hiking boots, and long pants when you're hiking. Stay on clearly marked trails (with) good open space, and you can see things clearly if there's a rattlesnake...I can see it and avoid it. Stay clear of tall grass and brush where you're stepping in places you can't see. Be careful when you step over logs, or stones, or reach or grab for things, so that you don't accidentally encounter a snake."

The recommended remedy for a rattlesnake bite has changed over the years. For years, people were taught to use bite kits, which include suction cups to suck out venom. While they are still sold, experts say they're a bad idea and often ineffective. Dowd said the strategy now is simple: Stay calm, and call for help.

"We don't want to try to suck the venom out. The basic first aid for rattlesnake bites is pretty simple: The first thing, as difficult as it is, is to remain calm. Immediately call 911, so we can get firefighters and other first responders out to you as quickly as possible. Try to limit movement so you don't make the spread of the venom to the body worse."

Dowd added that if you go hiking, you should be prepared with a fully charged cell phone and a spare battery for emergencies, lots of water, and snacks. Make sure someone knows where you're going and when you expect to return.

To be sure, first responders are more likely to be called during peak hiking season for someone who is injured or lost.

Still, veteran hikers like Jim Brown say it’s not that uncommon to run across a rattler. As he remembers his last encounter, he said he gave the rattler some space.

"It was a pretty big-sized snake, so I just walked backwards, and let him go."

Another hiker, Tony Luna, has ventured across most of Wildwood Park’s 17 miles of trails over the years. He said this time of year, when rattlers like to sun themselves, he avoids some of the narrow trails.

"You really can't see the snakes if there are a lot of rocks around, so I have to watch out."