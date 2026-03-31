Central Coast rocket launch carries satellites into orbit for monitoring Earth's magnetic field

It’s just before 4 in the morning. It’s chilly, and a little foggy. But more than two dozen people gathered on a hill at Vandenberg Space Force Base don’t care. They’re excited, because we are minutes away from the launch of a rocket carrying a payload some of them have been working on for more than a decade.

It’s the SpaceX Transporter 16 mission. Chris Okula is a Media Operations Section Chief with Vandenberg Space Force Base. He said it’s a rideshare flight with 119 payloads from a dozen countries.

"The payload is multiple satellites, multiple builders, multiple missions," said Okula.

One of the highest profile payloads is a trio of small satellites, part of a project called Magquest. It’s why the group of people is here. The project is an effort to develop the next generation of satellites to track the Earth’s constantly changing magnetic field. It’s critical information for navigation.

"Let's say you wanted to go due north. You still need a compass to figure out where north is. The problem is, your compass points to the magnetic North Pole, which is not the same as the geographic north, sometimes called true north. Magnetic north is somewhat kind of nearby, but it moves, and wiggles around," said Mike Paniccia, who is a Program Manager with Magquest, and the World Magnetic Model at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency.

"The whole magnetic field changes over time," said Paniccia. "So, if you are using a compass, it's not quite pointing towards north. If you want to go north, you need to know the difference between where your compass is pointing and you actually want to go. What the World Magnetic Model does is it provides the declination value (the difference) for everywhere on earth."

Paniccia said the three cubesats being deployed on the Transporter 16 mission each contain different technology. The idea is to develop cutting-edge technology to replace a trio of aging satellites now doing the job.

"To find out what the Earth is doing, we need to constantly collect data. That's where the satellites come in. Currently, we are using a European constellation called SWARM. It was launched in 2013, so it's already very old in terms of satellites, so we knew we needed something else to replace SWARM when it goes away," said Paniccia.

The three cubsats being launched have different types of onboard technology, so different ideas can be tested. They are also much smaller than the existing satellites, which are like going from something the size of a pickup truck to a microwave oven.

"That data (from the cubesats) is going to be going into testing. Can it be used to make a World Magnetic Model, so that in future we can continue to provide that really popular product that's on most cell phones, and is used on navigation for ships and airplanes?" said Laurel Rachmeler. She's a scientist and section chief with the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information , which along with NASA are also partners in the project.

About two dozen people involved with different aspects of the effort from around the country flew to California to see the launch. There’s nervous excitement as the countdown finally arrives. The hilltop we’re on is more than a mile away, so it’s like watching a silent movie for the first few sections. At 4:02 a.m., the rocket comes to life, and starts its climb into the sky. Then, the noise hits, as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket roars into the air.

Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez / U.S. Air Force A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday morning.

The launch goes off without a hitch, and the different teams involved with the mission are thrilled.

"I think it's absolutely amazing. This is my first launch, so being here, and present, being able to see, and hear, and experience with others was amazing," said Shanel LaShay Smith, who is an Open Innovation Advisor with NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Paniccia said it’s thrilling to see the project actually on its way into orbit.

"I don't know if I have words. It was phenomenal. A great view, and the weather cleared up," said the researcher.

But, he admits it’s now back to work. It will take a few weeks to fully deploy the satellites. Then, teams will begin to evaluate their ability to gather key electromagnetic information about the earth. They are hoping the research will translate into a new state-of-the-art satellite which will provide vital navigational information for everyone from the military, to commercial airlines, to your cell phone.