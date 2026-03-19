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California Coast News

One of only two Whale Heritage Areas in the U.S. is in our backyard

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 19, 2026 at 5:19 PM PDT
The Santa Barbara Channel is one of just two designated Whale Heritage Areas in the United States.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU News
The Santa Barbara Channel is one of just two designated Whale Heritage Areas in the United States.

The Santa Barbara Channel is a great place to spot whales and other marine life.

Armed with sunscreen, water, and a camera, we're heading out from Ventura Village Harbor to a superhighway. A whale superhighway that's better known as the Santa Barbara Channel.

It's one of nine designated Whale Heritage Areas in the world, and one of only two in the U.S.

"What do we look for? On a calm day like today, our eagle-eyed Captain Dave could definitely see us about at least two miles away," explained Holly Lohuis, our guide aboard our cruise.

"This body of water is about 80 miles long, 25 miles wide on average," Lohuis explained. Because of the oceanographic conditions, a lot of mixing occurrence, and an important vertical upwelling, we just have a really productive, healthy marine ecosystem here right offshore."

Island Packers are one of the companies who operate whale watching cruises off the South Coast
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Island Packers is one of the companies that operate whale watching cruises off the South Coast.

Lohuis is also a naturalist and deckhand with Island Packers, one of the local companies offering trips like this, which has been running whale watching trips and trips to the Channel Islands for 57 years.

According to Island Packers President Cherryl Connally, no two days are the same.

"Every day is a new special day. I get excited every time I'm on the boat when I see a whale or a dolphin," said Connally.

"What's really fun as we depart the Ventura Harbor, we have no idea what we're going to see," added Lohuis. "We have year-round residents of common dolphins and bottlenose dolphins that we see throughout the year. And then this time of year, the third week of March, is a great time to see northbound Pacific gray whales. We're also lucky to now have humpback whales about every month of the year."

Dolphins are in abundance and like to play in the wake of the boats
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Dolphins are in abundance and like to play in the wake of the boats.

I'm sharing the ride with nature enthusiasts hoping to get a chance to see these majestic mammals. And also some middle school students, who are being encouraged to get off their devices and make the outdoors their real-life playground for the day.

We get lucky and spot a pod of four grey whales, making their northbound migration.

Dolphins are another of the many species thriving here, and we're lucky enough to encounter a playful pod as the boat's wake made an inviting playtime.

Through whale conservation and responsible ecotourism, it’s hoped that visitors will have the opportunity to experience the magic of seeing them in the wild for years to come.
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Local News local newscal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday