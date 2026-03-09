2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

New dance class taps into determination of those living with Parkinson's and mobility challenges

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 9, 2026 at 5:20 PM PDT
A new dance class run by Cal State Channel Islands and Pleasant Valley Recs and Park District aims to help those with Parkinson's and movement challenges
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
A new dance class run by Cal State Channel Islands and Pleasant Valley Recs and Park District aims to help those with Parkinson's and movement challenges

'Move it or lose it!' A new adaptive dance program in Camarillo teams up instructors and students from Cal State Channel Islands with community members with mobility challenges.

A new weekly dance class at Pleasant Valley Community Center is being led by Cal State Channel Islands Dance Studies faculty member Bonnie Lavin Hughes.

Some of the people in the class are sitting on chairs, some are in wheelchairs, and some are loving partners. But all have had their lives impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and other mobility challenges.

"This is a dance class to help with movement. You don't have to know how to salsa. You don't need to know how to do all regular dance. This is really designed from people with mobility issues," explained Daniel Banyai, Director of Lifelong Learning for Cal State Channel Islands, who have partnered with the Rec and Park District to put on the class. Cal State students can gain credits by helping with teaching the class.

The class is attended by those with Parkinson's and those who love and care for them
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The class is attended by those with Parkinson's and those who love and care for them

Lavin Hughes's class lasts for over an hour, and these participants grow in confidence from timid newcomers to joyful attendees.

They're all tired out — but the benefits last beyond the time in class.

"We know that there's trouble in the brain with Parkinson's, but we also know there's neuroplasticity," explained Hughes. "We know that we can grow new pathways, and we can always build new ways to do something. And that's kind of what dance is brilliant about."

"Generally, their benefits are that they get improved stability, they don't freeze as much, and their rigidity and tension is much improved," she said.

It’s an opportunity to get moving, and also has physical and mental positives, said Mary, whose husband David McDonald was diagnosed with Parkinson’s a couple of years ago.

"Doing the meds and sitting and worrying about everything or to actually move helps them overall with the mental state and being able to just kind of tire themselves out instead of letting the disease tire them," she said.

Another Mary is here with her husband, Luis Svendsen.

"The key to sustaining any well-being with Parkinson's is to keep on moving. It is a movement disorder," she said.

Luis added, "You've got to keep moving, or else you'll lose it. And they were offering an organized way to move it. And so we went, and it was enjoyable."

Softly-spoken Michelle Kaplin came to the class for the first time. "I was surprised," she said. "I didn't know what to expect. It was nice."

She had a heartrending admission about how being in a wheelchair makes her feel.

"It's kind of embarrassing," she said.

But not letting any embarrassment, no matter how misplaced, stand in her way takes courage, Kaplin acknowledges.

"You're right, and it's worth coming."

Classes meet Fridays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pleasant Valley Community Center, Room 7. Program fees are $12 per week or $72 for a six-week session.

Registration is now open through the Pleasant Valley Recreation & Park District. For more information, call 805-482-1996 ext. 201, or email classes@pvrpd.org
Tags
Local News local newscal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday