New dance class taps into determination of those living with Parkinson's and mobility challenges

A new weekly dance class at Pleasant Valley Community Center is being led by Cal State Channel Islands Dance Studies faculty member Bonnie Lavin Hughes.

Some of the people in the class are sitting on chairs, some are in wheelchairs, and some are loving partners. But all have had their lives impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and other mobility challenges.

"This is a dance class to help with movement. You don't have to know how to salsa. You don't need to know how to do all regular dance. This is really designed from people with mobility issues," explained Daniel Banyai, Director of Lifelong Learning for Cal State Channel Islands, who have partnered with the Rec and Park District to put on the class. Cal State students can gain credits by helping with teaching the class.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU The class is attended by those with Parkinson's and those who love and care for them

Lavin Hughes's class lasts for over an hour, and these participants grow in confidence from timid newcomers to joyful attendees.

They're all tired out — but the benefits last beyond the time in class.

"We know that there's trouble in the brain with Parkinson's, but we also know there's neuroplasticity," explained Hughes. "We know that we can grow new pathways, and we can always build new ways to do something. And that's kind of what dance is brilliant about."

"Generally, their benefits are that they get improved stability, they don't freeze as much, and their rigidity and tension is much improved," she said.

It’s an opportunity to get moving, and also has physical and mental positives, said Mary, whose husband David McDonald was diagnosed with Parkinson’s a couple of years ago.

"Doing the meds and sitting and worrying about everything or to actually move helps them overall with the mental state and being able to just kind of tire themselves out instead of letting the disease tire them," she said.

Another Mary is here with her husband, Luis Svendsen.

"The key to sustaining any well-being with Parkinson's is to keep on moving. It is a movement disorder," she said.

Luis added, "You've got to keep moving, or else you'll lose it. And they were offering an organized way to move it. And so we went, and it was enjoyable."

Softly-spoken Michelle Kaplin came to the class for the first time. "I was surprised," she said. "I didn't know what to expect. It was nice."

She had a heartrending admission about how being in a wheelchair makes her feel.

"It's kind of embarrassing," she said.

But not letting any embarrassment, no matter how misplaced, stand in her way takes courage, Kaplin acknowledges.

"You're right, and it's worth coming."

Classes meet Fridays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pleasant Valley Community Center, Room 7. Program fees are $12 per week or $72 for a six-week session.