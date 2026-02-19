A Ventura County initiative brings workforce training on wheels to workers

It’s called Workforce on Wheels. It’s a large RV equipped with computer workstations, training equipment, and internet connectivity. It's also how Ventura County’s workforce development board is tackling one of the biggest barriers to career training: Access to transportation.

"We're very excited," said Maxine Tolenoa, Vice President of workforce services with Career TEAM.

The concept behind the new Workforce on Wheels is to operate in the community to provide access to the resources needed for training, removing those obstacles not only for individuals but also for a community in desperate need of skilled medical workers.

"We are aiming to serve 250 individuals specifically focused on healthcare careers," said Tolenoa. "In tandem with the work that we are doing with the county of Ventura, it really is providing them with career access, career readiness, tools, and resources that basically any adult or youth could use to accelerate their career pathway and not just limit it to the healthcare industry."

"Transportation is a huge issue for a lot of the people that live in the rural communities here in Ventura County," Tolenoa continued. "So when we say we're meeting them where they're at, it's really bringing the tools to them, the opportunities that are really giving people a hope to look forward to other opportunities that can sustain them and their families and propel them forward for economic mobility in the county."

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Workforce on Wheels is a large RV equipped with computer workstations, training equipment, and internet connectivity.

Randall Sherman knows first-hand how life-changing training for a new medical career can be. He was in his 50s when he trained to become a phlebotomist.

"People were shocked about that because they were like, 'What are you doing?' I got to make something happen. It's an awesome program. They'll get the help that they need right here on this mobile unit, and (they'll) be set for life if they follow through with it," said Sherman.

In a county where the cost of living is 54% higher than the national average, this is a way to meet people where they are, according to Cesar Morales, Ventura County Superintendent of Schools.

"I love this because Workforce on Wheels allows those services to go directly to the people in their communities, where they're at, and is very nimble to create partnerships with businesses, school entities, our county office of education, and anyone interested in this endeavor," said Morales.

"Let's move all the resources to where the need is, in the most trusting way and compassionate way for the people who are looking for a job," he added. "And not only that, the people are going to stimulate our Ventura County economy and make us even stronger than ever. We need everyone engaged in the workforce to make our community stronger, but to help them make ends meet because affordability is a big issue right now in our county, with the cost of homes, the rent prices, and the price of consumer goods in general."

Morales added that he's seeing more generations of families living together as they struggle to afford living in Ventura County.