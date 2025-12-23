Magic moments and gravity-defying thrills come to Thousand Oaks for one festive night

Magician Mark Clearview appeared twice on Penn & Teller: Fool Us. He didn't fool them, but he's fooling audiences country-wide as the host and magician in the variety show A Magical Cirque Christmas.

The thrilling family show is coming to Thousand Oaks this holiday season, for one night only.

"It is magical, it is Cirque, and it's about Christmas," explained Clearview. "Cirque artistry is circus arts. So you're getting people who are literally flying through the air on a trapeze. You get people who are amazing jugglers. This show probably has one of the most incredible jugglers I've ever seen in my life. His name is Christopher Stoynev, and he juggles seven clubs at the same time, which is very challenging. He also dances to Christmas music while he's juggling. There's also an archery act where the contortionist fires a bow and arrow with her foot. That's more impressive than anything I'm going to do in the show, magically."

Magical Cirque Christmas A Magical Cirque Christmas showcases the world’s top cirque talent and takes audiences on a dazzling, winter wonderland journey.

The show also features high-flying cirque performers, plenty of jokes, and a modern soundtrack of Christmas classics, explained Clearview.

"It's just incredible to see acrobats at this level bouncing off of each other and involving the audience as well. And then you have this incredible magician, if I may be so bold, leading you through the show to your favorite Christmas music, reading your mind, finding your card, and some of the bigger illusions as well, so I really think there's something for everybody."