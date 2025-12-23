2025
Magic moments and gravity-defying thrills come to Thousand Oaks for one festive night

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 23, 2025 at 12:00 PM PST
The show comes to the Fred Kavli Theater in Thousand Oaks on December 29
A Magical Cirque Christmas
The show comes to the Fred Kavli Theater in Thousand Oaks on December 29

'A Magical Cirque Christmas' is a holiday variety show suitable for all ages, featuring everything from gravity-defying acrobatics to heartwarming magic.

Magician Mark Clearview appeared twice on Penn & Teller: Fool Us. He didn't fool them, but he's fooling audiences country-wide as the host and magician in the variety show A Magical Cirque Christmas.

The thrilling family show is coming to Thousand Oaks this holiday season, for one night only.

"It is magical, it is Cirque, and it's about Christmas," explained Clearview. "Cirque artistry is circus arts. So you're getting people who are literally flying through the air on a trapeze. You get people who are amazing jugglers. This show probably has one of the most incredible jugglers I've ever seen in my life. His name is Christopher Stoynev, and he juggles seven clubs at the same time, which is very challenging. He also dances to Christmas music while he's juggling. There's also an archery act where the contortionist fires a bow and arrow with her foot. That's more impressive than anything I'm going to do in the show, magically."

A Magical Cirque Christmas showcases the world’s top cirque talent and takes audiences on a dazzling, winter wonderland journey.
Magical Cirque Christmas
A Magical Cirque Christmas showcases the world’s top cirque talent and takes audiences on a dazzling, winter wonderland journey.

The show also features high-flying cirque performers, plenty of jokes, and a modern soundtrack of Christmas classics, explained Clearview.

"It's just incredible to see acrobats at this level bouncing off of each other and involving the audience as well. And then you have this incredible magician, if I may be so bold, leading you through the show to your favorite Christmas music, reading your mind, finding your card, and some of the bigger illusions as well, so I really think there's something for everybody."

A Magical Cirque Christmas is at the Fred Kavli Theater in Thousand Oaks on December 29.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
