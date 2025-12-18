Bright sparks: Training the next generation of welding talent in Ventura County

A new state-of-the-art facility has opened in Camrillo that will instruct and certify upcoming welders.

It features booths where students can get hands-on experience from welding instructors like Michael Roa. He said the nationally recognized certifications gained at the new training center will create opportunities for potentially lucrative careers in welding.

"In Ventura County, we have a lot of small to mid-size fabrication shops, structural steel companies — some really low entry-level $20 jobs, and all the way up to like $85 jobs in the county," explained Roa. "Welding jobs are pushed as having a good wage, but a lot of that comes from overtime, so it's not your typical 40-hour-a-week job."

Caroline Feraday / KCLU A new state of the art facility to train the new generation of welders has officially opened in Ventura County.

The facility is Ventura County’s first testing facility accredited by the American Welding Society. According to Ventura County Superintendent of Schools Cesar Morales, it's a big step in strengthening the community’s future workforce.

"Ventura County's economy runs on skill — advanced manufacturing, defense, construction, energy, and biotechnology. This testing facility delivers industry-recognized credentials that employees trust," he said.

"What stands apart is that this serves a big need for everyone. This is the last leg in the race, an opportunity to be AWS certified, receive a national certification in welding that will catapult those who pass with increased opportunity for work and increased wages. Ultimately, I want folks to stay in Ventura County and afford to live here," said Morales.

For students like Jennifer Martin, the facility is a removal of barriers to her learning a skill like this.

"I don't think it would have even been an option without this facility and without the flexibility of the adult program being one day a week and pretty able to fit into a schedule," said Martin.

What's it like to be a woman in what's quite a male-dominated profession?

"I think it's just like anything else, women can do it just as well as men, and if you like to do things that are hands-on and you know that are out there, then it can be for anyone," she said.