Ukulele sensation Jake Shimabukuro brings 'strum-thing' inspirational to Santa Barbara kids

Jake Shimabukuro has achieved that most impossible of tasks. He has captivated the attention of 1,800 very excited 2nd through 6th-grade students, as he showcases his unparalleled ukulele talent on stage at the Arlington Theater.

"I do a lot of instrumental music because I don't sing, but you know, but that's what I think led to my style of playing was because I couldn't sing, I really needed to accentuate the melody," explained Shimabukuro.

For many of these students, it’s the first time they’ve been to a theater show, and Shimabukuro is aware that this is an opportunity to inspire the next generation.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro put on a special show for Santa Barbara students

"I'm not trying to like tell them, 'oh, you should go into music' or anything like that, but I'm trying to show them that I love doing this. And if they can find something that they're passionate about and something that they love, maybe they have a passion for science or for photography or sports, and if they're really passionate about [it], and they have a dream to do it, [they can]," said Shimabukuro.

"I also want to share with them that it's not always easy, it can be discouraging at times, but you gotta fight through those times and you gotta put in the time, the energy, you gotta study. I always say study, study, study, practice, practice, practice," he said.

"More than ever, we know that kids are spending more and more time online, and these experiential opportunities are essential and important for getting our students to connect with each other, connect with their surroundings, and connect with their community," said Jenna Hamilton-Rolle, Director of Education and Community Engagement at UCSB Arts and Lectures, who organized the event. She added that it’s important to nurture the next stewards of the arts.

"Opportunities like this help to ensure that the arts live on in perpetuity by creating young stewards."

"This is definitely one of their first big theater experiences and they're all very excited so to see all the different components, it is really, really cool for these kids," said Jackie Pabon, a third-grade teacher at Isla Vista School who has brought students to the theater on a field trip.

And her students? They say they're excited for the show.