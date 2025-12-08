What the musical 'Kinky Boots' can teach us about acceptance

The Broadway musical Kinky Boots is based on the true-life story of a struggling shoe factory in England. But it's about much more than that. It explores themes of acceptance, overcoming prejudice, and the impact of father-son expectations on masculinity. All wrapped up in a big bow, which is the music written by Cyndi Lauper.

"It is about two very, very unlikely friends who come together to revolutionize the shoe industry, and they just go on a journey of self-discovery together," explained Omari Collins, who plays the lead role of Lola. The drag artist is also known as Scarlett D.Von’Du.

"Billy Porter originated the role and won a Tony Award for it, so it's gotta be worth something, you know?" said Collins.

"A lot of [the character] Lola is similar to me in ways of just being a drag artist in general. Every day we find something new to explore, new avenues to bring ourselves, our full selves, our artistry to. And she definitely found a new way to bring herself to the shoe industry. A lot of art imitates life in that way," said Collins.

Kinky Boots has won a Tony Award, a Grammy Award, and a London Olivier Award.

Since the original production opened 13 years ago, its themes seem more relevant than ever.

"The show itself is just about joy, overall joy, and making sure that everyone is aware that we're much more alike than we are different. Our differences...yeah, they're there, but we're all so much alike," said Collins.

"Drag has taught me that there is beauty and life in everything. No matter what it is, there is something beautiful within it. You just have to be willing to find it. And so I feel like that works its way into the show because the show is not all about drag. The drag queens come on, they have a fun time, and then they leave. The show, at its core, is about feeling and acceptance of one another and just meeting someone where they are. That's the true message of the show: just accepting someone for who they are. No matter what. That is just the message we're trying to send out, especially in the times we're living in now."