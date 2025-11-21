Leading team from the Paralympic Games just signed up to partner with UC Santa Barbara ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games

The Paralympic Games may not have been around as long as the Olympic Games, but they share many of the same values and venues.

For ParalympicsGB — the British Paralympic team — they reckon they’ve found their “secret weapon” to stay high on the medal table at the 2028 Games — a partnership with UCSB.

"Having a home from home prior to a games where our athletes can complete their technical training, can get over the travel fatigue, have a bit of R and R and get ready to produce the magic moments at a time when it matters, is so important to us and we're really looking forward to setting down routes here and this being our home from home," said David Clarke, Chief Executive of Paralympics GB.

He is here to formalize the agreement, and he knows the needs of the Paralympic team because he has represented his country in blind football (that’s soccer!).

"I was an athlete myself in Atlanta 1996 and then I retired at London 2012," said Clarke. "The movement has continued to grow and grow and grow, the crowds have got bigger and I think Paralympic sport has really gone through to something that people truly enjoy and consume."

It’s an opportunity to showcase the design and accessibility of the campus and facilities, according to UCSB's Executive Director of Recreation, Stephen Byrd.

"We're fortunate to have them in our facilities. They'll be training — and they've been adamant about this from the beginning — that they don't want exclusive space. They want to be amongst our student community. So when they're in the pool, they'll be in there with our students, they'll be in our recreation fitness centers with our students. They really want to be a part of our campus community."

"Our general students will see them, will be aware of this effort. From a recreation standpoint and a general student standpoint, there are going to be benefits for our students just from the exposure of this great event and these world-class athletes," said Byrd.

The needs of around 215 athletes and around 175 support staff are complex, and Penny Briscoe, the Chef de Mission for Paralympics GB, said UCSB ticked all the boxes of what they were looking for to best support their athletes.

"For our team, we have intellectually impaired athletes, visually impaired athletes, wheelchair athletes, and it felt like an environment where our athletes would be safe. They could move around freely and we would know they would be safe, comfortable, that home from home that we're really trying to create," said Briscoe.

The excitement for the games is building, said Adam Bendall, head coach of the England Blind soccer team.

"It's the biggest competition that we can compete in, and for our athletes, it's the pinnacle of a four-year cycle. So it's everything that they work towards. It's super special," he said.

It's an exciting partnership for both UCSB and the GB team, and the British Consul General based in Los Angeles, Paul Rennie, said it's a great reminder that the games are just around the corner.

"For me, some of the most exciting and interesting stories are the Paralympian stories and particularly the Para GB team because they finished second in the medal tables for the last three Paralympic Games ahead of Team USA, second only to China. So they're a real powerhouse in the sports and in the sporting landscape," said Rennie.

"The stories they can talk about, the kind of endeavors they have, the sorts of technologies involved in the Paralympian sports are just fantastic. And so, being here today at UC Santa Barbara, seeing the signing of their MOU, it's just another reminder these games are really coming. They're going to be really fantastic. And the team UK, Para UK are right here as part of that," he said.

The Paralympics are more than just a great sporting event. It’s dedication, determination, and a powerful inspiration to all.