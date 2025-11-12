Never forget their sacrifice: Veterans Day events held across the Tri-Counties

Veteran's Day is an annual opportunity to remember and thank those who risked — and lost — their lives in military service.

Among the hundreds of attendees at a memorial event at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Tuesday were veterans who served in Iraq, Vietnam, and Korea. And, in the case of Don Seth, World War II.

"I'm still alive, that's the most important thing," laughed Seth.

He'll turn 99 this year.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Ninety-nine-year-old World War II veteran Don Seth (at center, seated in a wheelchair) was one of many in attendance at a Veterans Day event in Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

The veterans who gathered in Santa Barbara are the lucky ones. They came home.

One of them, Paul Uyesaka, displays a large photo.

"This is my brother Robert Joseph Uyesaka. I think of him every day," said Paul. "When he was killed in Vietnam in 1968, I was also in the service. But what does it (Veteran's Day) mean for me? Pride. A special association with our longevity and our family, and what my brother would have wanted."

Caroline Feraday / KCLU A large group gathered at Santa Barbara Cemetery on Veterans Day to pay tribute to those who have served.

The atmosphere at the event was both joyous and somber. The Prime Time Band and Santa Barbara Choral Society provided music, as did Grammy-winning composer Barry De Vorzon, himself a military vet, who composed a new song called The Veteran.

"My song really speaks to the less fortunate veterans who came back and, because of their traumatic experiences, found it difficult to get back to normal here as a civilian," said De Vorrzon. "For those veterans, I guess the war is never over, and it wasn't their fault, but it happens, and it's unfortunate. I consider myself one of the lucky ones who got back and had a very happy life."

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Wreaths were placed for each of the armed forces at a Veterans Day event in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

John Blankenship, from the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation , emphasized the importance of ensuring that veterans and active-duty members are not forgotten.

"I was drafted in '65," he explained. "I served five years, but many of these people served 30 years, so it's really important as a community that we honor the people willing to give their life to protect this country."

The veterans gathered at the event on Tuesday appreciate the time to pause and reflect.

"Being here, this means a lot. This country needs more of this," said one.

Another said, "I just came here for me as a veteran to take it in. I really enjoyed this. I felt it."