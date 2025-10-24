A Million Dollar Quartet recipe: A dash of Cash, a pinch of Elvis, a sprinkle of Jerry Lee, Perkins

Johnny Cash — played by Blake Burgess — is just one of the music legends in a new production of Million Dollar Quartet, which takes a step into music history.

The show, which is coming to Ventura, features four men who embodied rock and roll, recreating a legendary jam session that brought together Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for one unforgettable night, December 4, 1956, at Sun Studios in Memphis.

"I thankfully have lucked into this voice, which has been an incredible chance to play Johnny Cash," said Burgess.

"That night, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Karl Perkins, and Jerry B. Lewis all happened to be in the same room at the same time," explained the show's director, Creg Sclavi. "Sam Phillips, the owner of Sun Records, decided to keep the tape rolling to hear what happened. So there is a recording that is called The Million Dollar Quartet that you can listen to from that night. And it was just these four musicians just jamming together."

Sclavi added that the high-energy musical captures the pure magic of these four stars.

"It was a very loosey-goosey improvisational night, and what this show does is it brings that night to life in a very exciting way. And that's to me, what's most important is really to stay authentic to these characters as people and not as the legends as we see them. But to actually see them very early in their career is what is precious to this show."

Cash famously lived between Ventura and Ojai for a time in the 1960s, and Burgess noted the history of the star in the county.

"He's got a lot of history out here," said Burgess. He said that the show depicts Cash early in his career, but after he has achieved two hits and is on the brink of much bigger success.

Will Riddle plays guitarist, singer, and songwriter Carl Perkins.

"Carl Perkins is a really interesting character to portray because he is, to me, as an actor," Riddle explained. "I'm constantly studying the history of these people — iconic and fascinating, but he's not as well known to the audiences that come to see our show. He's well regarded, but not as known as some of the other people that we talk about in the show. I feel a responsibility to this person that I have a deep affection for, to show each audience both who he was and who he could have been, if given the opportunity."