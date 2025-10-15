New mobile veterinary clinic providing no or low cost services to underserved parts of Ventura County

It looks like an RV trailer, but open the rear doors of this 25-foot mobile veterinary clinic, and you’re transported into a brand new surgical and care facility. This is Ventura County’s first-ever mobile veterinary clinic.

"The County of Ventura provides services to eight cities in Ventura Countyexplained Esteban Rodriguez, Director of Ventura County Animal Services. "So that is why we're gonna be all over the place. It has all the equipment that you would need in a hospital to do spay and neuter outside of your location," explained Esteban Rodriguez, Director of Ventura County Animal Services. "He knows all too well of the pressure on the county's shelter, which is regularly at or over capacity, and says that decreasing the intake of stray animals is their goal.

"I believe the issue is access to vet care. When you look at spay and neutering, the cost of that is phenomenal, and people just don't have the ability to make those things happen," said Rodriguez.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU The mobile vet clinic will perform procedures like neutering, spaying, and vaccinations.

"Then you have litters that take place. Those animals are given away to friends or family members or whatever. And those animals are not spayed and neutered, so it just multiplies and multiplies, and multiplies, leading us to the shelter of full animals.

"We're looking to do anywhere between 15 to 25 surgeries daily. All of those pets that come through will be vaccinated, microchipped, and all the appropriate medication that they need," said Rodriguez.

The mobile clinic is designed to bring services to underserved areas in the county — areas that Ventura County Animal Services Pets for Life Program Manager Rafael Castelanos knows firsthand and understands the need. He said that the mobile facility is so much more than just a clinic, it’s a way to support the community.

"It's far more than just an RV. This also just serves as a bridge, a bridge to connect, a bridge of compassion, and a bridge to care to the animals out there," he said.

"For so many families within our community, a trip to the vet or a spay and neuter can mean the difference between paying a utility bill or even buying some groceries. So being able to roll something out like that is incredibly meaningful and something that can really make a big impact in our community here," said Castelanos.

Rodriguez agreed and said that breaking down barriers of mistrust between animal services and the community has come a long way — and he hopes that this clinic will build more bridges.

"The focal point is really to connect with community, build that bridge that we talk about, and involve community as part of the solution. But the only way we can get there is if we actually provide access. That is what is standing here next to us. It's access to veterinary care and resources. We've transitioned, we're no longer that cartoon character. You have to involve your community. You have to be good partners. They have to be part of the solution, but if you're not providing access to certain things, then you lose that ability to be a good partner," he said.

They hope to launch the clinic with a full staff in the next month or so.