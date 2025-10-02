2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Folk supergroup to play live on the South Coast

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 2, 2025 at 12:18 PM PDT
Three women pose for the camera. They each wear blue dresses.
Alysse Gafkjen
The group I'm With Her is playing in Santa Barbara on Friday. The trio consists of (l-r) Aoife O’Donovan, Sara Watkins, and Sarah Jarosz.

The Grammy-winning trio I'm With Her will play Santa Barbara on Friday, October 3.

The haunting, ethereal sounds of the three-piece all-female folk trio I’m With Her won them a Grammy Award in 2020 for Best American Roots Song.

"It's unique with this band, especially in our live show, because it's just the three of us," explains member Sarah Jarosz. "We don't have a backing band or side musicians. We're just making the sound just with the three of us, and we kind of switch around a lot of different instruments. And then obviously our voices running together."

Jarosz, along with Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins, makes up the trio.

I'm With Her took their name before it was used in a 2016 political campaign, by the way.

"We formed the band in 2014 and named the band the following year. It was before that was the slogan. So it's just a coincidence," said Jarosz.

"I think back at the beginning when we named the band, it was almost kind of a joke of imagining trying to get into a club or a bar or something and saying, 'I'm with her.' Part of the reason that we wanted to have a band name at all and not just how to be our individual names is because we wanted it to feel like a collective and feel like we were writing music as a band and, yeah, have that togetherness, that sisterhood, and be writing music that we all believe in. The writing process of this band is extremely collaborative."

Their intertwined voices bring harmony and storytelling to their music, which is marked by a heavy Celtic influence.

"Aoifa's dad was from Ireland, and she certainly has those influences," noted Jarosz. "And even Sara and I, just growing up in sort of a bluegrass world, obviously, there's a very strong Celtic influence on bluegrass music. I mean, there's a huge connection there. So it makes sense that you would hear that in the music."

The group is on tour with a new album called Wild and Clear and Blue. They'll play in Santa Barbara on Friday, October 3, at UCSB's Campbell Hall. The show starts at 8 p.m.

"So many of the themes of this record have to do with nature and with family and loss and grief and also joy and kind of connecting all of those things and sort of the beautiful mess of life," said Jarosz. "The chaos of life, moments of clarity, and then moments of sadness, and how they all intertwine, and make a life."

"And that's really what we're singing about," she continued. "It feels like a healing kind of soul-searching. It's kind of this optimistic persistence despite hardships, I would say. And ultimately, through sisterhood and through beauty in the world, and taking the time to notice those things amidst the craziness of everyday life. And finding healing in that."
Tags
Local News california coast newscal coast newslocal news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday