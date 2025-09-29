2025
California Coast News

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter to play rare Conejo Valley live show

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 29, 2025 at 3:44 PM PDT
Singer songwriter Shawn Mullins is playing a live show in Thousand Oaks on Friday
David McClister
Singer-songwriter Shawn Mullins is playing a live show in Thousand Oaks on Friday.

Shawn Mullins' number one song Lullaby hit the top spot in the adult top 40. He's playing Thousand Oaks on Friday.

Shawn Mullins’ song Lullaby catapulted him to the top of the charts in the late ‘90s, and the song has remained a radio favorite ever since.

His distinctive, throaty vocals on Lullaby tell a story of a girl from Hollywood who is crying out for a life away from her upbringing.

"She approached me after I played this tiny little place in Hollywood that's a Chinese restaurant," explained Mullins. "It's the only place you can play there without having to pay to play, and so that's where I would play, called Genghis Cohen. She told me she loved my stuff and loved my stories, and she said, 'I got a story for you if you've got a minute'. I said, 'Yeah, I've got an hour probably because I'm going to have some food,' so we sat down and ate.

She just talked about growing up — she went to Beverly Hills High School — and she was classmates with Angelina Jolie. It's just crazy, all these different people like that. I thought that was fascinating. I'd never heard anything like that before. She was a great inspiration. A lot of my songs come from real-life stuff."

But does having such a huge hit and Grammy nomination so early on in his career mean he’s been chasing that success ever since?

"Not really," said Mullins. "Most people think that, probably. But I love that song and I'm very grateful for the song and for the story and for the person that told me her true life story that inspired the song."

The singer, who lives in Atlanta, will play in the intimate outdoor setting of the Stagecoach Inn Museum on Friday, October 3. Showtime is 7 p.m.

"I try to pick really cool venues to play in. I try to give a great show no matter what. It's just me and a guitar. You know, there's no dancers, there is no smoke. And I try to have the lighting director not do very much either so that the focus is really on the song," he said.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
