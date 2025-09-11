Farm workers in Ventura County are the focus of a special art exhibition in Oxnard

Often unnoticed. Unsung. Under appreciated. Anonymous. This special art exhibition throws the spotlight on the farmworkers in Ventura County.

"I selected pieces that highlight the importance of the agricultural worker in our community and in general, not only in the community," the exhibition’s curator Rafael Perea de la Cabada told KCLU.

The exhibition is called Anonymous Heroes – and farm-workers are unsung heroes often unrecognized or underappreciated, said Cabada.

"I think that a hero is someone that is, you know, go beyond the call of duty in a way, with courage and ingenuity that fights for a cause," said Cabada. "I think they fight not for the community, for their families. So for me, that's a heroic act in a way. And that's the part that I try to highlight with some of the choices. And that transcends nationality."

Caroline Feraday / KCLU The exhibition is at the Mexican Consulate in Oxnard

The art works are selections from Santa Paula Art Museum’s permanent collection, on display in at the Consulate of Mexico in Oxnard. The works pay tribute to the resilience, creativity and essential contribution of our farm workers, said the Consul of Mexico in Oxnard, Ambassador Ricardo Santana Velazquez.

"The exhibition is a tribute to the farm workers who are often invisible in the history books. But they are doing a great job, very professional, disciplined, they are offering all the efforts not only by themselves, but with the family," Velazquez told KCLU.

"In these three counties, we have around 1.6 million inhabitants. From them, 660,000 are Mexicans and a lot of them work as farm workers, and we are very proud of them," he said.

Local artist Gail Pidduck showed me her three of her works which are on display here.

"This is a gentleman picking Bells of Ireland, which are sold in flower bouquets. This is the gentleman toting a heavy load of tomatoes. And this is a fellow with a big bucket of peppers on his back," said Pidduck.

"I grew up in Santa Paula and during high school and college worked for Burpee Seed Company," said Pidduck. "So I worked in the fields with a lot of women who I loved and respected and so I felt like nobody saw them. You know, you see the beautiful place we live but you don't see what keeps it so beautiful."

Caroline Feraday / KCLU The special art exhibition called Anonymous Heroes opens at the Mexican Consulate in Oxnard on Friday

The art works give an opportunity to reflect and recognize those whose labor and spirit sustain this rich agricultural community and presenting them at the Consulate gives access to many who may not have gone to a museum, but are here conducting their business said Carolyn Mullin, from the Oxnard Performing Arts Corporation, who are partners on the exhibition.

"I think it's important for people to see themselves represented, and that's what this exhibit does. And where else do you go for arts and culture in our community? There's very few spaces, and I love that we're meeting people where they are," said Mullin.

"The Mexican Consulate brings in 96,000 people through their doors, so in terms of impact and access, this is one of the best things that I think the Oxnard Performing Arts Center could do."

"I think art is very relaxing and welcoming and the Consulate attracts people for business matters. So to create a space that kind of lowers your guard - and these are high stress times for this community - I think anything we can do to make life a little easier is a good thing," said Mullin.

The exhibition opens Friday September 12th and runs through January 16 next year.