For those experiencing homelessness in our region, these cooling packs could be a lifesaver

It’s before 10am in Santa Barbara and Todd Johnson from Good Samaritan Shelter, and his team, are unpacking bags of cooling kits ready to hand out to those who don’t have the luxury of an air-conditioned home during a heatwave.

"We're mobile, so it's easier. A lot of people are in their space, they feel safe, and why not just come to them?" said Johnson.

We take a walk along the ocean front in Santa Barbara. On a sunny day like today, this setting looks perfect. But in focusing on the beauty, it’s important not to walk past those who need help, said Johnson.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU In the cooling bags is water, lip balm, a cooling towel and sunscreen

"This is considered hotspots where people, they feel safe and what a beautiful setting. I mean, if you're gonna come to spend the day, I mean wow, it doesn't get much more beautiful than that on the waterfront of Santa Barbara. But there's hotspots where there's certain individuals will be out here and just, we might come into some people that are sleeping. I'll lay some cooling supplies next to them so when they wake up, they're able to drink their water and hydrate and their sunscreen, their fans, cooling rags. We'll just walk on down and just see who we can support," said Johnson.

Under a tree, a man is laying down, next to him is his dog. Johnson takes a moment to pet the dog and chat to the individual, before leaving him with water and a cooling kit.

"As a human, it's my obligation to be there to support and lay that hand out," he said.

In the cooling bags is water, lip balm, a cooling towel and sunscreen. He says living outside is survival and these items could save a life.

"In that small stretch, we've handed out 20 cooling packets,: said Johnson. "It's pure survival every day. It's hot for all of us, but being outside all day, it can definitely, if you don't have the right hydration, you can easily go into heat stroke."

"If I was out here and didn't have water and somebody came along, I would be so grateful for that."

Non-profit organization Good Samaritan also run four shelters in Santa Barbara, but when it’s hot outside, they make sure they reach out to provide help to the most vulnerable and in need.