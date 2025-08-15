2025
California Coast News

The Jetsons take on the jets! A futuristic electric flying vehicle is being showcased at the Camarillo Air Show

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:29 PM PDT
The fully electric, single-seat flying vehicle which will be showcased at the Camarillo Air Show on Saturday and Sunday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The fully electric, single-seat flying vehicle which will be showcased at the Camarillo Air Show on Saturday and Sunday

Between the daredevil displays and activities, a unique vision of the future of personal flight will take to the skies in Ventura County on Saturday.

You’ve seen something like this before….although that time, it was animated and contained the Jetson family.

"We've gotten that a lot," said Sabrina Alesna, a flight instructor from Pivotal, the company that developed and built this flying vehicle.

"People do say that sometimes it looks like a flying car, but we are completely unique. It's something new."

The vehicle is electric, weighs under 350 pounds and flies at over 60mph
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The vehicle is electric, weighs under 350 pounds and flies at over 60mph

At Camarillo Airport, the future is now, as this fully electric single-seat flying vehicle is being fully assembled ahead of showcasing its capabilities in the air to the public on Saturday.

Two wings are attached to the front and back of the fuselage, which is like "flying in a bubble," said Alesna. The wings each have four propeller blades and offer a unique take-off and landing experience.

"One thing that's unique about our aircraft compared to other eVTOL vehicles is that our props while they rotate, they don't pitch forward, they have a fixed pitch. So because of that, we take off completely vertically and we have a tilted landing. So when the aircraft takes off, it pitches back about 90 degrees and then from there we can climb and transition to a cruise mode," explained Alesna. "And we have eight propellers, the ones in the front. They both spin away from you, from where the pilot is sitting, and then the propellers behind you, they spin towards you."

The vehicle is electric, weighs under 350 pounds and flies at over 60mph.

"The batteries are actually all contained in the wings. So we use lithium batteries, and that gives us about 20 minutes of flight time. We are limited due to battery technology, but of course, as that technology approves, so will our design," she said.

"The aircraft is very easy to fly," said Alesna, and, surprisingly, doesn't require a pilot's license.

The wings were attached to the fuselage ready for flight
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The wings were attached to the fuselage ready for flight

What can they be used for? Alesna said that while it might not be good for a commute, they're used by potential buyers who want to do point-to-point flights, like to the farmer's market, or to their friend's house, or just somewhere that they need to get to."

"One legal limit of our aircraft, because it is an ultralight, is that you are not allowed to fly over populated areas. This is not something that you would want to use to flyover New York City. But rather fly down a rural street of your neighborhood or fly over the mountains or over your property."

It doesn’t have landing gear and doesn’t need a runway, so they believe the Pivotal Helix can bring a vision of the future into the reality of the present…for those who can afford the $200K plus price tag.
Tags
Local News california coast newscal coast newslocal news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
