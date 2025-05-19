Tall ship with a spirit for education comes to Ventura

How often do you get the chance to learn nautical skills aboard a majestic tall ship? The opportunity to do just that is docked until Monday in Ventura Harbor Village.

She looks like a 19th century sailing ship—with wooden paneling and two 83-foot-tall masts—but the Mystic Whaler is actually a lot younger than that.

"She was built in 1967," explained the ship’s Captain Christine Healy. "We do get a lot of, 'she looks like a pirate ship', although we're not. Our lines are based off a cargo schooner."

Run by a nonprofit organization with a passion for preserving maritime heritage, the Mystic Whaler is more than just a ship—it’s a floating classroom and an environmental advocate.

Healy sailed the majestic schooner into Ventura Harbor Village where it’ll be moored until May 26, giving visitors the chance to learn more about maritime life.

"The founders always say, 'no one left ashore,'" said Healy.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU The Mystic Whaler is used for education

Caroline Feraday / KCLU It's a representation of a late 19th century cargo schooner

CCOAF’s Mission is to utilize adventure through sailing and the sea to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) comprehension, environmental stewardship, teamwork, self-confidence, and nautical skills for the communities of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties with a special focus on youth.

"It's our responsibility to help educate the next generation and also get the kids interested. My favorite part about what we do is the kids unplugging and experiencing nature, not through the lens. Not on a screen. They're out in nature, they're experiencing it, they are working with, they're communicating with each other face to face. And that human connection as well as the connection to nature is incredible to watch," said Healy.

The Mystic Whaler is docked in front of Brophy Brothers, and sails out of harbor on Tuesday May 27 at 8:00 a.m.