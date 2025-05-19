2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Tall ship with a spirit for education comes to Ventura

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 19, 2025 at 4:00 PM PDT
A two-masted ship sits in water docked at a pier. Its sails are tied down, but the ropes and rigging show where the sails would be.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The Mystic Whaler is open for tours in Ventura Harbor Village until Monday

The Mystic Whaler is used for adventure-inspired learning.

How often do you get the chance to learn nautical skills aboard a majestic tall ship? The opportunity to do just that is docked until Monday in Ventura Harbor Village.

She looks like a 19th century sailing ship—with wooden paneling and two 83-foot-tall masts—but the Mystic Whaler is actually a lot younger than that.

"She was built in 1967," explained the ship’s Captain Christine Healy. "We do get a lot of, 'she looks like a pirate ship', although we're not. Our lines are based off a cargo schooner."

The Mystic Whaler was built in 1967
The Mystic Whaler was built in 1967

Run by a nonprofit organization with a passion for preserving maritime heritage, the Mystic Whaler is more than just a ship—it’s a floating classroom and an environmental advocate.

Healy sailed the majestic schooner into Ventura Harbor Village where it’ll be moored until May 26, giving visitors the chance to learn more about maritime life.

"The founders always say, 'no one left ashore,'" said Healy.

The Mystic Whaler is used for education
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The Mystic Whaler is used for education
It's a representation of a late 19th century cargo schooner
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
It's a representation of a late 19th century cargo schooner

CCOAF’s Mission is to utilize adventure through sailing and the sea to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) comprehension, environmental stewardship, teamwork, self-confidence, and nautical skills for the communities of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties with a special focus on youth.

"It's our responsibility to help educate the next generation and also get the kids interested. My favorite part about what we do is the kids unplugging and experiencing nature, not through the lens. Not on a screen. They're out in nature, they're experiencing it, they are working with, they're communicating with each other face to face. And that human connection as well as the connection to nature is incredible to watch," said Healy.

The Mystic Whaler is docked in front of Brophy Brothers, and sails out of harbor on Tuesday May 27 at 8:00 a.m.
Tags
Local News local newscalifornia coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday