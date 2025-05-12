The tiny concerts making a big environmental impact

The musicians from Dustbowl Revival are playing to a packed audience, old and young, at this natural amphitheater surrounded by woodlands and wildlife in the Santa Monica Mountains.

This is the first of a series of concerts held at the Peter Strauss Ranch Park over the summer. They're called Tiny Porch Concerts .

"They say Johnny Cash played here, Willie Nelson, and also on this dance floor that we're standing on right now, someone said that Frank Sinatra played here and Sarah Vaughn," explained Mike Corridori, who runs Tiny Porch.

"When you come to shows here, it's like stepping back into time, and I think everybody that comes to these shows feels peaceful and calm, like back to a day when things were simpler and fun," said Corridori.

He added that these outdoor shows don’t just give the audience a fun afternoon out, but as a fundraiser, they also support important wildlife protections.

"It's like killing three birds with one stone," said Corridori. "You're learning a lot about this great national park that's right in our backyard. You're contributing to it, and then you're also being entertained by some of the greatest local bands and bands from all over the country."

That support is needed now more than ever, said Deanna Armbruster, Executive Director of the Santa Monica Mountains Fund.

"It's been quite a difficult year. We started out really hopeful with the new year, and then the fires have been extremely difficult for everyone. And then with the change of administration coming on the back of that, it's made this year pretty painful, actually," she said.

She says she doesn't "exactly know" what it means for the non-profit, as there is so much uncertainty.

"At the beginning of the year, we experienced all of our federal funding being completely frozen, and that meant more than 50 employees, their jobs were in jeopardy, and we didn't know what we were gonna do. After a couple of weeks, they slowly, federal contract by federal contract, started to become unfrozen. With the changes, it's happening so fast, it is almost weekly at this point. A few months ago, you remember when the National Park Service Rangers were terminated on Valentine's Day unexpectedly. We stepped in the week after, and we hired them all to the Santa Monica Mountains Fund, so we were able to secure their positions."

These concert-goers say they appreciate the importance of preserving the area. And doing so while having a good time!

"It's a beautiful setting here in the beautiful Santa Monica Mountains, and it's all to support the national parks and the Park Service and the rangers, so it's a wonderful combination," said one.

Said another: "I love getting outside of my office and the beautiful surroundings, and supporting our national park system because the folks here take such good care of the parks so that we can enjoy them. We need to take good care of them."

"Great open space, everybody gets together, you get everybody around hanging out and enjoying themselves, and it's very important. It's important to have places that aren't built up and concreted over. That's why I like it. And the music's good," said another concertgoer.