California Coast News

A six-day-long food and drink festival is returning to Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 7, 2025 at 3:13 PM PDT
A man shucks oysters in a commercial kitchen.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Chef John Beasley shucks oysters at Clark's in Montecito

The event celebrates the region’s chefs, winemakers, and farmers—as well as Santa Barbara’s connection to television chef Julia Child.

Chef John Beasley is shucking oysters to put together a platter at Clark’s in Montecito. He’s shucked thousands of them in his career and makes it look easy.

Now, as part of the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience, he’s teaching others how to shuck.

"A lot of times people are afraid of them, or have a love-hate relationship, or hear a bad story about them, but they're a wonderful, wonderful food," said Beasley.

Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Chef Beasley is giving a masterclass in shucking as one of the many offerings at the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience from May 12-18

It’s one of many classes, workshops, dining events, and tours from the art of butter to coffee tasting, taking place during the 6-day event, which celebrates farm-to-table food production in Santa Barbara County, as well as the area’s connection to TV chef Julia Child.

"The most complicated thing about an oyster is just opening it, and they're really not that hard to open," said Beasley. "You just have to know a few tricks and be careful, and you should be good. Then we make our own cocktail sauce right here, and we also make our own mignonette, which is a classic French accompaniment to oysters. Julia Child would be proud."

I’d better roll my sleeves up and try opening one of these for myself! Donning gloves, Chef Beasley guides me through inserting the knife and turning it "like a key" to prize open the tightly clamped shell.

"I don't know how many oysters I've shucked. Hundreds of thousands by this point, and I've found four pearls, so it's pretty rare," said Beasley.

John will be sharing his pearls of wisdom on Monday at Clark’s.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
