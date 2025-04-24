2025
California Coast News

The tiny homes on wheels that could offer a welcome base for those who lost their homes to wildfires

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 24, 2025 at 4:47 PM PDT
A construction worker uses an angle grinder on a piece of metal.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
A construction worker works on parts for a tiny home.

A Ventura County-based tiny home builder has a solution for displaced families who have lost their homes to wildfire and want to live on their land.

The small construction team at this veteran-owned Ventura County-based business is putting the finishing touches on one of the three models of tiny homes on wheels.

"This is our manufacturing floor here," explains Ben Davis, the man behind the Piccola (meaning 'small' in Italian) Tiny Homes, which opened 12 months ago.

"We have two models right now in the shop," said Davis. "The outside is cedar—which is flame resistant, it's rot resistant, it's bug resistant. Then the metal is steel. We have to keep these light because they are on wheels, and so we have to make sure we keep weight into consideration for all of the materials that we choose. These can be used in a number of different ways, one as additional dwelling units for people in their backyard who either want a passive income, or for their kids. And then the other one is for aging parents."

A tiny home mounted on wheels. The door is open and the kitchen is visible.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The tiny homes are on wheels.

Davis saw the need for the tiny homes even before thousands of families were displaced by the recent Mountain, Palisades, and Eaton Fires. Thanks to the home’s small footprint and portability, many burnt-out properties have room to accommodate homeowners who want to move back to their land plot while rebuilding their homes lost to fire.

"It's such an unfortunate situation, and I really feel for all those people who have lost their homes. It just so happens that this can be a really good solution for them, so that they can put these on their properties. In the Palisades, Camarillo, and Altadena, they're able to actually live in these permitted on their properties while they're rebuilding their homes," he said.

Several tiny homes sit in a shop.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The veteran-owned company is based in Simi Valley.

"I've talked to insurance agents, and the insurance will use the loss of use coverage so that they can actually buy these, put them on their property, and not have to pay for them themselves. All you need is a few simple utility hookups, and these can be set up in about 20 minutes," he said.

And the small footprint doesn’t mean a lack of storage or luxury, said Davis.

"One thing that I've not seen in a lot of tiny homes is storage and efficient use of space. So we start all of our designs with storage in mind."

As well as being ready for habitation, the homes are movable, so they don’t raise property taxes, but they do have a yearly DMV registration fee. They’ll debut at the Conejo Valley Home and Remodeling Show starting Friday.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday