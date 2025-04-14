Thou shalt see history! The oldest known copy of the Ten Commandments is in Ventura County

An iconic religious and historical artifact is now on display at a Ventura County museum.

It's a huge slice of religious history. The oldest known copy of the Ten Commandments has been added to an exhibition at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

"To date, they have found 30 copies of the Ten Commandments," said Melissa Giller, the Chief Marketing Officer with the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation.

"Of the 30 copies they have found, this is the oldest, and it is completely intact. It's never been in California before, so we are honored they would allow us to house this here, especially during Easter and Passover."

The Ten Commandments scroll will be on display at the library through April 24. The scroll is in a special climate and light controlled display case.

"This is a very well protected scroll. When it arrived here. it took them about 45 minutes to install it in this case," said Giller. "This case has a microclimate, so the humidity is monitored, the air is monitored, and the light levels are monitored. For this exhibition, because these objects are 2000 years old, the light levels are extremely low in these galleries."

"It's just kind of unbelievable, to think how old it is. Somebody wrote this down so long ago," said museum visitor Peter Mueller.

The Ten Commandments scroll is a new addition to a bigger exhibition currently running at the Reagan Library, called Dead Sea Scrolls: The Exhibition.

"We have this exhibition, the Dead Sea Scrolls Exhibition, through September 2 of 2025. It has over 200 objects, many of which have never left Israel before, including eight scrolls from the Dead Sea Scrolls collection...objects like the Sea of Galilee Boat. They've been able to prove through carbon dating the boat was used on the Sea of Galilee the exact same time Jesus was a fisherman there," said Giller.

"We have a two ton piece of the Western Wall, and people leave messages every day as if they were in Jerusalem."

The scrolls are on loan from the Israeli Antiquities Authority. Giller talked about how the forgotten treasures were rediscovered more than a half century ago.

"A goat herder, a sheep herder, was out in the desert tending to his sheep and his goats, and one got astray, and got into a cave. The shepherd picked up some rocks, and started throwing them into the cave, hoping it would scare the goat out. When he threw the rocks in the cave, he heard something shatter, like a piece of pottery," said Giller. "He followed the noise, and found he had shattered a pot, and inside the pot was this ancient Dead Sea scroll."

"The Ten Commandments scroll was found in the fourth cave they found, in 1952, about five years after the rest of the scrolls were found."

The exhibition has been a huge hit since it opened last November, selling out most Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. To enhance the viewing experience, they are limiting the amount of tickets sold daily, and extending the hours to accommodate the crowds. Advance tickets are recommended.

"To think that it is so old, and it's kind of reaching out from God in a way, it kind of touches your soul," said museum visitor Edward Yost.

The two week stop for the Ten Commandments scroll is a rarity in itself, because it's so light sensitive. After it's taken off display April 24, it will be stored in a completely dark facility for two years before it can again be shown in public.