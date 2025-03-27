2025
Local artists' works go on display in new Santa Barbara County gallery

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 27, 2025 at 8:28 AM PDT
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The new art gallery in Santa Ynez features works from the region.

A tractor works in the vineyard outside a former barn in Santa Ynez. But what’s inside isn’t wine. It’s art.

It's in a new space called the Indah Gallery, opened by artist Max Gleason. The works on display are all by artists who live in the Santa Ynez Valley.

"They are local," explained Gleason. "I went to art school in Providence, Rhode Island. After that, I moved to New York City. I lived in New York City for 11 years. I spent a couple of years in L.A. Those cities obviously are huge art meccas, and I was used to being around a lot of artists, having a lot of art opportunities, you know, galleries all over the place, openings all the time. For the first few years living here, I was like, 'where's my art people? Where's my art scene?' But I think there is a momentum right now," he said.

The Indah Gallery is located through the service entrance of Roblar Winery
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The Indah Gallery is located through the service entrance of Roblar Winery

The art show celebrates the Spring Equinox, but Gleason hopes the new gallery space will attract art lovers to the area all year round.

"It's a very eclectic show, which I love. Spring Equinox...equal hours daylight, equal hours night. The beauty and balance between light and dark and between all of these disparate styles, all of this disparate media, different levels of art experience and training. They kind of all came together in this one space in a very harmonious way, which I thought was beautiful and something that was worth calling attention to," said Gleason.

The Indah Gallery is located through the service entrance of Roblar Winery in Santa Ynez.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
