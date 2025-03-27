Local artists' works go on display in new Santa Barbara County gallery

A tractor works in the vineyard outside a former barn in Santa Ynez. But what’s inside isn’t wine. It’s art.

It's in a new space called the Indah Gallery , opened by artist Max Gleason. The works on display are all by artists who live in the Santa Ynez Valley.

"They are local," explained Gleason. "I went to art school in Providence, Rhode Island. After that, I moved to New York City. I lived in New York City for 11 years. I spent a couple of years in L.A. Those cities obviously are huge art meccas, and I was used to being around a lot of artists, having a lot of art opportunities, you know, galleries all over the place, openings all the time. For the first few years living here, I was like, 'where's my art people? Where's my art scene?' But I think there is a momentum right now," he said.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU The Indah Gallery is located through the service entrance of Roblar Winery

The art show celebrates the Spring Equinox, but Gleason hopes the new gallery space will attract art lovers to the area all year round.

"It's a very eclectic show, which I love. Spring Equinox...equal hours daylight, equal hours night. The beauty and balance between light and dark and between all of these disparate styles, all of this disparate media, different levels of art experience and training. They kind of all came together in this one space in a very harmonious way, which I thought was beautiful and something that was worth calling attention to," said Gleason.

The Indah Gallery is located through the service entrance of Roblar Winery in Santa Ynez.