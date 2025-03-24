From Happy Days to Crazy Mama! Ojai's Anson Williams directing true story of 'love and madness'

Actress Linda Purl is rehearsing on stage at the Rubicon Theater in Ventura. She's playing not one but sixteen different characters in this production of Crazy Mama. It's billed as a true story of love and madness—and it's the first time the solo play, written by Ojai resident Sharon Scott Williams, has been produced.

"All of those characters are needed because what's so integral to the play is the collateral damage that happens," explained Purl. "It's not just the person, it's everyone around it, the immediate family, the extended family, the village. Everyone has a reaction and their lives are changed because of it and we all have to adjust."

The story follows the true story of a decades-long battle of one daughter's dream to save her mother from the grip of mental illness. Purl said—it's emotional but not without light in the dark.

"You know, I mean, death can be hysterically funny. It's absurd. It's ridiculous," said Purl. "So I think Sharon [Scott Williams] has captured in such beautiful language that full tapestry of how it's never just one thing. It's never just all funny. It's never just all sad. There are fragments and slices and windows and doors of profound spiritual revelations because all of that is challenged for Sharon as she's growing up."

Director Anson Williams has known Purl for decades as they first met working together on iconic series Happy Days, where Williams played Potsie Weber.

"Early on, when we first started Happy Days, Garry Marshall, the creator of Happy Days and our boss, our mentor, and really teacher, professor...Garry sat us down and first, he said, 'You know, you guys are gonna be famous. You don't deserve it'," said Williams.

"'There's gonna be a light on you though. You gotta take the light and you take it on people that do deserve it, that's your job'. Two, he said, 'Don't ever tell me you don't like your dressing room, don't ever tell me what you need. That doesn't go on the screen, it doesn't help your life, doesn't [help] your career'" he recalled.

"'The best way to help your career is use Paramount as a college. Wear many hats in entertainment. That's how you're gonna last. There's all films going on here. Introduce yourself and watch what they're doing. Go to editing rooms. Go to writing sessions. Use this as an education.'"

"I was 23 years old and I was there, shadowing, he hated me—but shadowing Polanski doing Chinatown on the back lot, watching John Schlesinger doing Day of the Locust. It was film school. It was 10 years of film school," said Williams.

Williams also knows a thing or two about the play's writer—she's his wife.

"[The play] started as an award-winning memoir. It started when she was eight years old. Beautiful life. I mean, great mom, great dad, great brother. Idyllic. Had her eighth birthday over the weekend. They had one little slice of birthday cake left. And her mom said, 'Hey, I'm gonna save it for you when you come home from school Monday.'"

"Monday comes, she's excited, she gets off the bus, runs into the kitchen, and there's her mother. 'I'm going to kill you, you son of a bitch!' Her mother had a psychotic breakdown and she lost her that day. The last day of normal," said Williams.