Vintage aircraft museum on Central Coast is significant step closer

The sound of a Mustang P51 landing at Santa Maria airfield fills the air. It’s one of a handful of vintage aircraft here today—including one owned by film star Tom Cruise—and it’s a taste of what’s to come for this 23-acre site next to the airfield.

A new aviation museum called Planes of Fame is expected to be ready some time next year.

"The journey has been going on since 2022. So today we're finally breaking ground. And it's just a very exciting day to bring this $12 million museum to Santa Maria," said Jim Bray from the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Santa Maria.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU A handful of vintage aircraft were on site – including one owned by film star Tom Cruise

"Once it's completed and we're saying next year, 2026, we'll have about 3 to 5 dozen static aircraft here for display. The museum will have classrooms. It will have gift shops, a little coffee shop. So you can really make a day out of it. But also, I think what's kind of neat is it will be available for public events," said Bray.

This is the second location for the museum, the original is in Chino and doesn’t just keep static aircraft to look at—it also maintains a fleet of historic flying aircraft. Bray says it will put Santa Maria on the aviation map.

"I think it really put Santa Maria on the aviation map, certainly across the country, because Planes of Fame has such a wide recognition in the aviation world. And so we're very excited about that. But also, I think it'll be a very economically positive for the community because people will come in and want to see this museum. And on top of that, it's a great amenity for the locals to be able to come and gather and socialize and see some really very interesting aircraft," said Bray.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU The museum is expected to be ready next year

For the City, it’s a significant boost for tourism and revenue generation, says Santa Maria City Manager David Rowlands.

"For Santa Maria, it's going to be a beautiful regional draw for us. You have many visitors coming here and spending part of their hard earned dollars here. But this is something that could be world class. The people we talk to here are bringing in the right developers, the right people, the right planes. So we're really looking forward to have with us here in Santa Maria," said Rowlands.

"It's one more thing to put on people's list when they travel here to Santa Maria. They get world class barbecue in the Santa Maria style, of course. Visit the wineries within the community outside of just just outside of us. Go to the beach. Come back over here. Try to find the Ten Commandments. You can come here and take a look at the museum and stay in our wonderful hotels. There's nothing better. It's not as expensive as Pismo Beach. It's a great place to take a family. It's safe. Great food. You get everything that you would get in Santa Barbara and Pismo beach for half the price," he enthused.

And breaking ground today is a big step towards building the museum—which will include display hangars, educational space and events opportunities—for tomorrow and generations to come.