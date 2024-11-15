New center offering one-stop assistance for people impacted by Ventura County's Mountain Fire

The conference rooms at the Ventura County Office of Education are packed with people impacted by the Mountain Fire. We’re in Ventura County’s Local Assistance Center, an effort to provide those hit by the fire with a centralized place to get assistance.

People are visiting booths to get help with everything from how to remove the debris of a home to getting a replacement driver’s license.

"We don't want them to have to go all over the place, and to try to hunt down information. We want to bring it to them," said Natalie Hernandez, who is Ventura County’s Public Information Officer. She said there local, state, and federal agencies represented, as well as some non-profit groups.

The Red Cross is here with volunteers, helping to guide people through the process. Dave Wagner is the Red Cross.

"You know, everybody knows about the Red Cross responding to emergencies, but not many people know that we actually have a recovery arm," said Wagner. "We have volunteers who will open a case for anybody who's been affected by the fire, and we'll work with you. It's kind of like a tour guide, to get you though this maze here of all these government agencies."

"It's been very emotional here. This is our community."

One of the biggest issue for those who lost their homes is where to start with the rebuilding process. You can’t simply bulldoze the debris and haul it off to a dump.

"When you have a burned down structure, part of that structure...the appliances...everything in your home all those years...it create a toxic mess which can include heavy metal and asbestos, and other hazardous materials," said Charles Genkel, who is Ventura County’s Environmental Health Director.

After disasters like the Thomas, Hill, and Woolsey wildfires which claimed thousands of structures, the county knows how to help people deal with the issue of removing toxic debris, so people can start the rebuilding process.

The process can take time, but there’s the obvious motivation to start the rebuilding process as soon as possible. There’s also another factor: The rainy season is at hand. There could be serious erosion problems with many hillsides stripped bare. Toxic runoff could add a whole new layer to the problem.

The hope is the centralized center can help with this major problem, and the myriad of other issues facing those impacted by the fire.

The Local Assistance Center is located at the Ventura County Office of Education in Camarillo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except for Sundays. It's at 5100 Adolfo Road in Camarillo.



