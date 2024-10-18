Just in time for Halloween! Rocky Horror Picture Show comes to Ventura County for one night only

It’s the definition of a cult classic. The Rocky Horror Picture Show started as a 1975 musical movie where sweethearts Barry and Janet are stuck with a spare tire in a storm and then lose their innocence to a wacky mansion full of quirky characters - from Dr Frank N Furter, the transvestite scientist, to a rocking biker played by Meat Loaf.

But over 49 years, the film has taken on greater momentum with audience participation from legions of fans around the world at screenings, and it's now recognized as having the longest theatrical release in film history.

"The film totally flopped when it came out," Nell Campbell - who played the effervescent Colombia – told KCLU.

Campbell played the role both in the original 1973 stage production in London and then the 1975 film.

"[Director] Jim Sharman, against the Wishes of 20th Century Fox - and even though it was his first film - had the confidence to say, I don't want stars in the film. I want the original stage actors," said Campbell.

She's the one seen in the sequined gold hat and jacket and a pink bow tie dancing to the Time Warp.

"The Time Warp has got the best story behind it," said Campbell. "Jim Sharman felt there should be a song that the three servants perform with a special dance. So he looked at [writer Richard] O'Brien and went home and the next morning at rehearsal, he arrived with the Time Warp! He and his wife had come up with the dance that night."

Campbell says that as well as the fun costumes and dance numbers, the film has carried a greater message of acceptance and respect for LGBTQ plus individuals.

"The effect it had with the LBGTQI community has just been magnificent - how much it has helped people of that community in so many different ways. And I've had so many people tell me I've saved their lives or changed their lives or opened their lives. It's wonderful to hear these stories," she said.

"I think of America as a very conservative country - look at your politics in general. And, even now, it can be very hard for people to come out as gay or bisexual or transsexual or fluid or whatever it is. It still can be a big challenge. It's just been incredibly rewarding to me to be able to talk to so many people and just stuff the way it's helped them to broaden their horizons and to be accepting and all those wonderful things," she told KCLU.

Nell Campbell will be celebrating the 49th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Fred Kavli Theater in Thousand Oaks on Monday 21st October.