California Coast News

A unique zoo in Ventura County opens new multi-million dollar habitat for its tigers

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 15, 2024 at 4:38 PM PDT
It’s been three years in the making.

Majestic Bengal Tiger Karma is noisily lapping water from a bowl in her new enclosure.

She has lived at Moorpark Zoo since she was rescued in 2017, but now – thanks to a multi-million dollar project, has a new tailor-made habitat, which she shares with her tiger friend Neil.

"They are seven years old. They were born two weeks apart. They're best friends. They're not lovers. We rescued both of them. And it's important to responsibly care for these animals so they are spayed or neutered and best friends and they've lived together since they were about 12 weeks old," explained Mara Rodriguez, the Zoo Development Co-Ordinator at Moorpark Teaching Zoo.

In three years, a patch of dirt nearly opposite her office has been transformed into a brand new $4.5 million habitat for the tigers.

"There are stairs. There's a bridge. There are glass viewing windows. There is a swimming pool. 8000ft² of usable space. We really wanted to highlight the fact that we're on this hill. So we've built this exhibit into the hillside, and these tigers have a multimillion dollar view," said Rodriguez.

As well as home to Neil and Karma, Moorpark Teaching Zoo is a living classroom for students studying in Moorpark College's animal care and training program. The zoo also has some young schoolchildren visiting, who have a chance to not only see the animals, but learn about them.

Above my head, Neil takes a stroll across a new bridge that connects two halves of the enclosure….and something catches his eye.

"He's walking over the pathway. He's walking very slowly because he's staring at the schoolchildren who might be coming in," explained Rodriguez.

"The tigers both a vantage point up on the second level of their exhibit, they have an incredible view of the front gate so they can see every single person who walks into this place before we do."

And in their new stare of the art enclosure, Neil and Karma can have a roaring good time checking out their visitors.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday
