Friendship between Pope John Paul II and Ronald Reagan highlighted at new Ventura County exhibition

He was known as an inspiration to the world. He became friends, and an ally in the global fight for freedom with the man known as The Great Communicator. Now, a new museum exhibition in Ventura County looks at the relationship between Pope John Paul II and President Ronald Reagan.

"We are in an exhibition that's really the life story of Pope John Paul II, and his relationship with Ronald Reagan," said Melissa Giller, who is the Chief Marketing Officer for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation.

"Here at the Reagan Library, we always talk about President Reagan, and his role in bringing and end to Communism, and ending the Cold War, and bringing freedom and democracy around the world. But, we're quick to say he didn't do it on his own. There's Margaret Thatcher, and her help. There's Brian Mulroney, and his help. And of course, there's the Pope," said Giller.

The Library is hosting an exhibition called The Pope and the President: Bringing Hope To The World.

It features artifacts from the Pope’s life, as well as from the historic series of meetings over the years between the pontiff, and the President.

There's clothing and a hat worn by the Pope, dresses worn by Nancy Reagan, and other memorabilia and documents related to the Pope, as well as his meetings with the President.

The exhibition includes a short film, and a number of items highlighting the relationship between the leaders. They met face to face five times over the years.

Giller said the two men had a number of things in common. The two leaders believed in freedom for people. They also had some parallels in their lives. They were both actors early in their lives. They both went through dramatic changes in their lives, trading in careers for public service. And, they both survived assassination attempts. They were also both optimistic about world peace.

There’s also a special vehicle on display, one built for the Pope, but one he never had the opportunity to use. It's a special white convertible with a raised single rear seat. Picture a leather white chair, on a platform above the rear seat, so the Pope can see crowds in a motorcade, and they can see him.

Lance Orozco / KCLU The Cadillac converted into a Popemobile which was never used by the Pope because after an assassination attempt it was determined he should ride in a bulletproof vehicle.

It was built before the Pope was a target of an assassination attempt. After the attempt, a special vehicle with bulletproof windows was used for his parade appearances.

The new exhibition The Pope And The President: Bringing Hope To The World runs through October 27 at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley. Admission to the special exhibition is included with a paid museum ticket.