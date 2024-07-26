Making a splash! Keeping kids safe around water this summer

It might be inviting to cool down in the pool in this hot weather, but safety around water is critical especially for kids.

These kids had little or no water experience when they started this five-session program. Now, they’re showcasing their ability to swim across the pool to their proud parents.

"Some of the kids coming into this program have had very little to no experience in and around water. Some of them have had some experience and some are coming, you know, from traumatic experiences. So they have a fear of the water there," explained Brigitte Bonafont, the Senior Aquatics Director for South East Ventura YMCA.

Drowning is the second leading cause of death for children between the ages of 5 and 14 (behind car crashes) and these free Safety Around Water – known as SAW – classes – are important for kids’ safety, says Bonafont.

"Safety around water is so important because 70% of the earth is covered in water and children are 100% curious about it. They are going to be drawn to the water. They want to be in the water, but if they don't have those skills, or if they haven't been exposed to those safety skills, it can cause a dangerous situation. And so our safety around water program is really designed to allow children to be comfortable in the water, confident in the water, but also learn how to be safer around it," said Bonafont.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU The youngsters showcased their new water safety skills

The next group of kids get ready to swim across the pool at the Yarrow Family YMCA in Westlake Village. Proud parent Jessica Morrow is watching her 6-year-old daughter Harper.

"She is afraid of water, but we have a pool in the backyard," explains Morrow. She says it's "super important" for her to be safe around the water.

Meanwhile, Dad Demond Malton is here supporting his son Steven.

"He loved it," said Malton. "Everyday he came home [saying] 'daddy, I want to show you how I can swim now'. Every day. So he jumps in the pool. He loves it," said Malton.

Instructor Noah Emmitt is submerged to his chest height in the water, encouraging each of these children to kick and scoop the water, as they practice their new set of water safety skills.

"It's super awesome to see the progress of kids who are, like, really uncomfortable in the water, and then they get more comfortable in their latest swim. It's really cool," said Emmitt. He says that the key to getting the youngsters comfortable and confident is to "make them feel like it's a game."

And this is a big step in making drowning prevention a priority, as well as opening up the doors to enjoying the health and recreational benefits of swimming.