What do train travel and a student fashion show have in common this Earth Day?

Earth Day is an annual event when we focus on ways to reduce plastic use and waste.

Models are parading down the catwalk here at LA Union Station.

We've invited 20 really talented high school and college students that are going to be showing sustainable fashion here at LA Union Station, which has been the home of multiple iterations of L.A. Fashion Week. So we're very excited to be here and be bringing this to life," said Meredith Yeoman from Metrolink.

Earth day is one of the busiest days of the year for their services – thanks in a large part to them running free rides for Earth Day. Yeoman says it’s also an opportunity to celebrate more than transportation.

"Sustainability extends beyond just taking public transit," said Yeoman. "We have looks that are made from upcycled or recycled textile materials, and we have another category using unconventional materials. So things like soda can tabs. And we have a designer that was using paintings from her brother's art class that were unclaimed - just being inspired by these really interesting materials to build out these beautiful designs."

Giselle Navarro is a student at Cal State Channel Islands, who created 3 catwalk looks for the show.

"Sustainability is important and every single day we want to make sure we're taking care of our planet and giving it back for everything that it has given it to us," said Navarro.

"All of my designs are upcycled and used from upcycled materials. I love thrifting and creating those designs is really important for me, and just being able to take something that could potentially go to a landfill and trash another country, to creating it and making it something that could impact or change the world. All my three looks are created and inspired by my Mexican culture. My first design is New Beginnings, which is inspired by immigrants coming to America and starting new beginnings, finding a job. And I have safety pins created as wings, like a guardian angel protecting you, and then, a folklorico skirt. So you will be able to see that on the model as well," said Navarro.

Another Cal State Channel Islands student, Valerie Flores created a look from bubble wrap and brown paper bags.

"So the brown part is all made out of six paper bags, and then the bubble wrap is supposed to be like leaves, like of the shape of leaves. And then the flowers are made of white plastic bags, and then the stems, are made of straw," said Flores.

Flores says sustainability is important all year round.

"I think it's always important because every small part that we take is helping planet Earth, and in turn, the Earth is going to keep us healthy," she said.

This transport hub was built over 30 years before the very first Earth Day, but the message is that whether it’s choices in fashion or transit, protecting the planet should be a priority 365 days of the year.