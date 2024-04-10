2024
California Coast News

Olympics Athletes from Mexico receive specialist training in Ventura County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 10, 2024 at 4:18 PM PDT
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Wrestler Mariana Munoz went through intensive training

Did you know that the sport of wrestling first appeared at the very first Olympic games, held in Athens is 1896?

Mexican wrestler Mariana Diaz Munoz is doing push-ups while wrapped in a heavy metal chain at a training facility in Ventura County. She reaches 70 reps, cheered on by her teammates - who are fellow wrestlers in training for the Paris Olympic Games.

"Every day I get up knowing a wish that I've had for many years. And it's the Olympic dream," Munoz told KCLU.

"It's been a dream I've had for many, many years to be able to carry my flag with me. And it's also the dream of many, many girls that are watching me," she said.

Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The Mexican Olympic wrestling team are training in Ventura County

Five athletes from the wrestling team are at this high-tech training facility, for a personalized week-long nutrition and conditioning training program.

Wrestler Alexis Ramirez says that the right preparation is key to success.

"You know, I think the first thing is to have good preparation and that's what we're working on right now," said Ramirez.

Done with the push-ups and after holding up a 60lbs weight in each hand for what seemed like an eternity, Mariana is now on a high-tech machine, in which she cycles her arms like a bicycle pedal. It looks grueling, as she is encouraged by the rest of the team and their trainer, Rodolfo Hernandez. He’s no stranger to competing at the Olympic Games – he competed in the 1996 Atlanta Games himself.

He says the appeal of wrestling is its history as being in the Olympic Games since the first games in Athens in 1896.

For these athletes, it’s the culmination of years of training and a lifetime of dreams, before they fulfil their ambitions to go on to represent their country at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday