Supervisors seats, school bond measures, congressional races: A Tri-Counties Election 2024 wrapup

Super Tuesday may be history, but the vote counting continues in the Tri-Counties, with a few close races.

Das Williams has been seeking a third term on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. But, the First District Supervisor was challenged by Carpinteria City Councilman Roy Lee.

Lee leads Williams by a 53% to 48% margin. Lee is up by more than 600 votes. The vote count will continue for the next few days.

Things appear more clear cut in Santa Barbara County’s two other supervisorial races. In the Third District, Joan Hartman has 60% of the vote, and will keep her post. In the Fourth District, incumbent Bob Nelson is headed towards a second term, with 75% of the vote.

In Ventura County, First District Supervisor Matt LaVere had a strong showing, with 76% of the vote to easily outdistance two challengers for a new term.

In the county’s third district, Kelly Long also had big numbers, getting 63% of the vote, enough to top the other two candidates and avoid a fall runoff.

In two congressional races in the Tri-Counties, the contenders for the fall general election have become clear,

In the 24th District, Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara will face Republican challenger Thomas Cole.

And, in the 26th District, Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Westlake Village will be up against Republican Michael Koslow.

It was a rough election day for two school bond measures in Ventura County, but a third fared well.

The Santa Paula Unified School District had two proposals before voters. Measure A would raise $56 million to help elementary and middle school buildings, while Measure B would raise $36 million for high school facilities

Both are falling short of the 55% of yes votes they need to pass.

A bond measure in the Hueneme Elementary School District is doing better. It received a 66% yes vote. Measure C would raise $54 million for school improvements.

Voters in the City of Santa Barbara approved an amendment to the city’s charter which has to do with bids for city construction contracts.

the city is required to always accept the lowest bid. But, the lowest bid isn’t always necessarily the best, and city officials have pushed to change that requirement.

Santa Barbara voters apparently agreed, approving Measure A, the amendment change, by a 73% to 27% margin.

We now know Democrat Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey will be facing off in November for the open U.S. Senate seat in California.

But, how did they fare on the Central and South Coasts?

In Ventura County, Schiff and Garvey ended up in a virtual dead heat, with 36% of the vote. Democrat Katie Porter finished third, with 14% of the vote in the county.

In Santa Barbara County, Schiff was much stronger, with 43% of the vote, to Garvey’s 28%, and Porter’s 12%. And, in San Luis Obispo County, Schiff had 39% of the vote, Garvey 34%, and Porter 11%.

Statewide for the full-term Senate seat, Schiff had 33% of the vote, Garvey 32% of the vote, and Porter 14%.