A food bank in the Conejo Valley says they’re experiencing a significant uptick in demand

A shopping cart is being filled with tinned goods, fresh produce, sanitary products and frozen food. At the exit, it’s weighed and the shopper waved on their way without paying. This is a unique food pantry in the Conejo Valley.

The shoppers are known as clients here at the Manna Conejo Valley Food Bank. They are members of the local community who are struggling with food insecurity, who come here to restock their shelves and refrigerators.

"Our pantry is definitely different than most food pantries. We have a choice based pantry, and so our choice based pantry allows our clients to go in and basically shop like any grocery store. We have a frozen food section and we have a refrigerated section and it allows them to have a choice rather than receive like a pre made box of groceries and or a bag of groceries," explained Antony Linquata, the Executive Director of the non-profit.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU

The pantry was started more than 50 years ago and recently, he says, they’ve experienced a significant uptick in the amount of people they serve.

"Last November we had 836 for the month of November 2022. In the month of November 2023, we saw over 1600. So we're seeing a tremendous uptick," he said.

"So generally around 7:00 in the morning, we're having upwards of 30 people lined up out in front of the pantry, ready to go as soon as we open at 9:30. I think there's several reasons. You know, the economy for a certain subsection of the demographics in the Conejo Valley definitely are affected more by the increase in inflation, the cost of groceries, the cost of gas. Also, they are seeing a lot of rent increases. And so with that combination, that's what we feel is the biggest motivator for more clients coming in," said Linquata.

Donated food is dropped off at their location in Thousand Oaks and sorted by an army of volunteers.

"Manna now has over 400 volunteers and I believe last year we had cumulative donated hours by our volunteers over 10000 hours. And so it's not just the financial in the food donation, it's a donation of time as well. With that increase in the amount of clients that we're seeing month in and month out, we are going to see probably this spring a shortfall in the amount of food that we are seeing coming into our warehouse," said Linquata.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU The non-profit serves the Conejo Valley

For those using the pantry today, they say they count on the service to help them with the high cost of living.

"It is really important. I just had a kid, so I need food and I'm breastfeeding. So it's nice to have that food," one client said.

"Well, I'm handicapped, seriously handicapped from a surfing accident 20 years ago, and I spent a lot of time in hospitals and everything else for two years and convalescing. It's very helpful because I'm living on Social Security," another told KCLU.

"For years it helps you out if you're no longer employed, and especially for the holidays, it feels good to come over and see if you can, you know, have a meal that's interesting for Christmas," said another.

The top priority items for donation are spaghetti sauce, canned soup and uncooked rice and pasta.