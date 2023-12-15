26 countries are being celebrated in a unique festive way in Simi Valley

26 uniquely decorated Christmas trees are twinkling with lights at the Reagan Library. Each tree represents a different country around the world.

"So each one has the motif and some of the traditions of those countries. And there are some you can recognize straight away and you say, 'Oh, this must be this country'. And sure enough it is. And then others, you have to do a little detective work," explained Laurie Woolsoncroft-Cook, from the Reagan Presidential Library .

"All of these trees represent the 26 countries President Reagan visited while he was in office," she said.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU

From the snowy crystals of the Nordic countries to an all-white adorned tree for the Vatican, the trees are very festive, but also a reminder of the history between the United States and each country - from Switzerland to Russia and China and more.

"And one of his most famous visits was with Pope John Paul, the second and then this is the tree that they've chosen to represent. And he had a very special relationship with Pope John Paul, the second," she said.

Families here today seem to be delighted by the display.

"I love how they're each individual to the countries and I love the layout and how they took the time with the ornaments to try to figure out and make an association with the country. So we started at the very end to try to guess. We wanted to guess where the trees were from, so we didn't see the markers first. But they're beautiful. We came here just for the trees," said one visitor.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU

"Oh, they're beautiful. We love the Christmas trees at the Reagan Library, and it's nice to see the presidential pictures with each one with a description," another visitor said.

"I think they're pretty nice. I like the blue ones more because I like the color blue more," said another.

"This is Spain, and I like the flamenco dancers. Those are fun," said another visitor.

There’s also a Gold Star Family Memorial Tree where Gold Star families are encouraged to add an ornament of their loved one.

The Christmas Around the World Exhibitruns until January 7 at the Reagan Library.