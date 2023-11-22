The Holidays are here and with it, festive light shows across the Tri-Counties

Two giant macaws are illuminated above our heads. They are moving and making noise…noise which visitors here to the Santa Barbara Zoo can shout through a microphone….

It’s just one of the spectacular exhibits which attract visitors after the animals have gone to bed.

"Most of the animals are in bed, of course, by 4 or 430 each day, but the zoo lives on and comes to life after dark with the zoo lights," explained Kevin Nuss from the Santa Barbara Zoo. He says the Zoo Lights are a way to see the zoo in, well, a whole new light.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU

"They are a little bit different. So it's an opportunity to see the zoo in a whole new way. It's just tons of different animal lanterns that you can't see any time of year - and not necessarily species that we even have at the zoo! If anything, we have a bit of an under the sea theme going on this year. So lots of fish, sharks - and a whole sort of undersea landscape that you'll notice at the hilltops," he said.

Thousands of silk covered lanterns, with more than 50,000 LED bulbs showcase animal and nature scenes from around the world. And visitors, young and old, seem captivated by the dazzling displays.

The Santa Barbara Zoo lights runs from 4.30-8.30pm until January 14.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU