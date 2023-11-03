The Santa Monica Mountains provided a magical setting to welcome 48 new American citizens

48 citizenship candidates from 18 countries are gathered, not in a stark municipal building, but outside in nature at the Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center at King Gillette Ranch to take the oath of allegiance and be sworn in as American citizens.

"We're really excited to celebrate their new citizenship in such an amazing location and introduce them to our national park system," said Robert Saunders, the field office director at USCIS, says sharing this meaningful moment at the national park is a way to build connections between new citizens and America's parks.

"Specifically this area and then more generally, the park system, and how they as new citizens are part owners of the National Park Service. And if people came with hiking boots or, you know, a sense of adventure and exploration, they can definitely start doing that today as soon as they take the oath of allegiance.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU

Ana Beatriz Cholo from the National Park Service says the partnership serves the whole community.

"I'm a first generation immigrant myself, and so I think these ceremonies are incredibly inspiring. And to have them in these gorgeous locations, public lands that now belong to these new American citizens, I think that's fabulous. It's a great introduction for them as new citizens of this country," she said.

"We need people to fall in love with the parks here in this country because we need stewards of these lands. We need people to take care of them for future generations. So the more our new citizens, you know, fall in love with America's public lands, the better it is for everyone. So then that way these lands can be preserved for future generations," said Cholo.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU

A citizenship ceremony too place Thursday in the Santa Monica Mountains National Park

Taking part in the naturalization ceremony is Alicia Forleetta.

"This means a lot to me because I am here for 28 years. So I want to be free in here, to work, to vote and help my kids. Because I have one kid, in Mexico. So I got to help my kids," she said.

Also taking the oath is Emanuel Mordehaev. He says this moment has been his dream for 20 years.

"It's a huge freedom for me to achieve my goals, my dreams," he said.

"You just need to be determined. Every morning you wake up and you have to say thank you for what you have and just try to do the best to help each other and be a good person," he said.

And beneath the shade of the trees, 48 people start a new chapter as American citizens.