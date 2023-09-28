Republican presidential debate in Ventura County becomes a free-for-all at times

It was a debate filled with fiery comments, some confrontations, and, at moments it was spinning out of control, with candidates talking over each other.

The second Republican Presidential debate included things you would expect, with lots of attacks on the Biden administration for things like its economic, immigration, and foreign policies.

But, for the second debate in a row, it was missing someone. It was the biggest name in the Republican Party, and the current front runner for the party’s Presidential nomination, Donald Trump. Aside from the attacks on Biden, some of the candidates at the debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential lLbrary went after Trump.

"I think Trump's a little bit afraid. He sits behind his phone and tweets out, or X's out, or True Socials out, or whatever it is, but he's afraid to talk to anybody face to face," said Mike DuHaime, who is an advisor to Presidential candidate Chris Christie.

The former New Jersey governor made some of the most biting comments about Trump’s refusal to participate.

"I want to look into a camera right now, and tell you Donald, I know you're watching, you can't help yourself, and I know you are watching," said Christie. "You're not here tonight, not because of polls, and not because of your indictments. You're not here tonight because you are afraid of being on the stage, and defending your record. You're ducking these things. And, I'm going to tell you what's going to happen. You keep doing that, and no one up here is going to call you Donald Trump, they're going to call you Donald Duck."

After the debate, in what’s known as the spin room, candidates and their advisors tried to get as much exposure as they could with TV networks, and reporters. Aside from touting how well they did, much of the talk centered around Trump being a no-show. Andrew Romeo is with Florida Governor Ron Desantis’ campaign.

"The governor has never shied away from contrasting from Trump," said Romeo. But what's important is that Donald Trump starts showing up to debates, because he owes it to the American people, and that's what the governor is pointing out."

Political observers say the seven candidates who were on hand struggled to make a splash.

"A lot of arguing, even more arguing that Milwaukee," said Aaron Kall, who is is a political commentator, and lecturer with the University of Michigan. He edited a book about Trump’s participation in the debates leading to the 2016 election. With the former President leading the other candidates in polls by huge margins, he’s not surprised Trump didn’t come to Simi Valley.

"Donald Trump was probably licking his chops, saying that's why I don't show up. He's trying to stay above the fray."

But Kall believes that will change. "As long as there are seven or eight candidates, I don't think he's going to participate," said Kall. he thinks when it gets down to someone like DeSantis, Trump will debate.

Kall credits Christie with being the most proactive in calling out Trump, and challenging him to take part. The commentator said the candidates see Trump's participating as key to cutting down the former president's big lead in the polls.

But, with some polls showing Trump with a lead more than 20 percentage points higher than all of the other candidates combined, political analysts think he has nothing to gain by participating.



Kall believes the field of candidates will narrow quickly. It went from eight, to seven from the first to second debate. He thinks the Simi Valley debate will be the last for a few more candidates, especially because the next one planned for November will have even higher qualification thresholds.

As for Trump’s participation in the debates, there is one more sticking point. So far, candidates have been asked to sign a document saying they will support whoever is the party’s eventual candidate. Trump has steadfastly refused. Kall thinks the Republican Party could soften on that requirement to get him to participate.

Until then, some candidates did their best to get as much exposure as they could during the Simi Valley event. Matt Gorman is with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott’s presidential campaign.

"He's going to focus on the people on that stage," said Gorman. "Whoever is on the stage, whoever is not on the stage, it's an opportunity he's not going to pass up," said Gorman.

Late last night, the Trump campaign issued a statement calling the Simi Valley event “boring”. It said the Republican National Committee should cancel any further debates, and use the time, and money to support a Trump bid to defeat President Biden.



