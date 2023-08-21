An animal expert YouTuber with two billion views is bringing his show to Ventura County

He has over four million subscribers on YouTube. Corbin Maxey is an animal expert – but we’re not talking cats, dogs and fluffy rabbits.

Maxey has rescued homeless, abused and neglected reptiles and amphibians for years.

He's seated at his home in Idaho, ahead of bringing his live show to Ventura County on Tuesday.

"I'm so excited because our live show is something we have never done in California," he said.

In the way that some people have a cat snuggled on their lap…Corbin has one of his animals – Levi the Iguana.

"A lot of our animals are rescues," he explained. Levi was rescued after being shot and injured by a BB gun and he says it's taken three years of careful nurturing to get Levi to trust him.

Levi is just one of the cold-blooded stars of his live show, and Maxey explained how intelligent he is.

"As intelligent as a three or four-year-old child. He's potty trained. He recognizes certain people," he explained.

Maxey is a familiar face too on television – having made his debut on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno – and numerous appearances on The Today Show, including one memorable time he introduced former First Lady Laura Bush to a penguin.

"She was my volunteer for one of those segments and I touched her shoulder and saw her secret service go - you know, stand up. So lesson learned, never try to touch a former First Lady, " said Maxey.

He says the animals enjoy their star turns.

"Our animals are all animal ambassadors, they're all used to these shows. My snakes has been doing this for 20 years," he said.

"The shows are unpredictable," said Maxey of working with his animals.

WILD with Corbin Maxey will be at The Collection at RiverPark on Tuesday August 22 from 5.30 – 6.15 p.m. The show is free but space is limited.