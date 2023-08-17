Going loopy! I went aerobatic flying and this is what it's like

The skies over Camarillo will be filled with planes, pyrotechnics and parachutes – as the Wings Over Camarillo Airshow runs through Saturday and Sunday.

I find pilot Edan Shalev at Santa Paula airport. He’s with his aircraft, a Gamebird GB1, and getting ready to take part in the Wings Over Camarillo Airshow this weekend, as part of the Clipper Aviation Aerobatic Team.

"It's an aerobatic airplane that's used to perform in airshows and fly upside down," explained Shalev.

"It goes 200 knots, which is 230 miles per hour, can go upside down and has a 1000 miles range," he said.

Caroline Feraday and pilot Edan Shalev in the GameBird which will perform aerobatics at the Wings Over Camarillo Airshow this weekend

I’ve seen a lot of airshows from the ground – witnessing the gravity defying loops and turns and expert airmanship - but THIS is a very different perspective. A chance to be inside the cockpit, as those maneuvers are made.

There’s a few instructions…like wearing a parachute, and not accidentally deploying it inside the aircraft…and then I climb onto the wing and into the aircraft.

It’s a tight squeeze, I’m in the front seat, with my knees either side of the controls.

While I try to not touch anything, Edan takes his seat directly behind me and we get ready to go.

This aircraft is designed for aerobatics and is the only FAA certified two-seat airplane manufactured in the US, capable of unlimited aerobatics. In fact, the only limits – are MY capabilities as a passenger.

I see the angle of the horizon change and then we are upside down, with Santa Paula above my head – as we perform three barrel rolls.

Then, as my stomach survived that, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity to loop the loop and I can feel the G force as Edan pulls back the controls, at around 3 times my own body weight.

I see blue sky and blue sky and then there it is – Santa Paula – coming into view over the top of my head! We did it!

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Upside down over Santa Paula

We land safely back at Santa Paula airport and I’m happy to return my parachute unused – and even happier to return the unused sick bag.

The Wings Over Camarillo Airshow runs Saturday and Sunday at Camarillo Airport.