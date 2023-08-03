There’s more to the Ventura County Fair than thrill-rides and deep-fried Oreos

It’s a long-running Ventura County tradition, with visitors who came themselves as children now bringing their children and grandchildren to the County Fair each August.

The fair is the biggest event of the year for Ventura County, and doors opened on Wednesday.

From fast-paced adrenaline rides, to music shows and giant turkey legs – there’s no shortage of the usual trappings of a County Fair.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Kaylen Brahmer chats to a goose in the Barnyard

But for these youngsters at the fair, it’s the cute critters that have them captivated - as well as parents and care-givers, like Jodi Perdue.

"Animals are always more fun. Just being able to come in and see all the baby animals is a really cool experience for them," said Perdue.

From piglets to a baby pygmy goat, there’s plenty of animals to see, pet and buy or even sell. For 16-year-old Kaylen Brahmer, it's the first time she's gone from visitor to vendor.

"I have animals here. I have two rabbits and a turkey that I'm showing. I've never done this before but it's been a really good experience so far," said Brahmer.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU The Fair attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors

"I've always come to the fair and seen all these animals in the barn and always loved it. I'm really excited to give back that joy that I've gotten over the years. It's taught me a lot of things like responsibility and things so it's been a lot of fun," said Brahmer.

The barn is Uncle Leo’s Children’s Barn, which has been at the Fair for 65 years. Running the barn now is Charles Matthew Vanoni, who has been continuing the family tradition which was started by his own grandfather all those decades ago.

"We have been here and promoting ag [agriculture] education and trying to help people still see farm life and farm values and the ag in Ventura County," said Vanoni.

"In Ventura County we are proud that our fair is still very much ag central - we are different to a lot of fairs and we are very proud of our community," Vanoni told KCLU.

It’s part of a wider focus on the county’s important agriculture, which is also being celebrated in a new beer and wine garden – which exclusively serves drinks from breweries and wineries in the county – explained Megan Hook, who does the marketing for the fairground.

"It's a place for people to relax and enjoy tasting away from the crowd, so that's a big deal," said Hook.

And that’s why they call it a country fair…but with ocean air.

The Ventura County Fair runs from August 2-13 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.