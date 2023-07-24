2023
California Coast News

There’s a new way for search and rescue teams to reach remote parts of Ventura County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 24, 2023 at 3:49 PM PDT
The e-bikes are the newest addition to Ventura County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue resources
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
New e-bikes could speed up locating missing people in the county.

Quicker than a regular bicycle – and a lot less effort, these electric mountain bikes – known as e-bikes, are propelled by an electric motor.

They’re the newest addition to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office's Search and Rescue resources.

"They will make a real difference, they will really help us out," explained Mary Looby.

She’s on the Ventura County Ojai Search and Rescue Team – and one of around 150 members of the county’s search and rescue team, who are all volunteers.

She said the e-bikes will be a vital resource which will reduce response times as well as help searchers like her conserve their own energy, meaning they can search longer.

Search And Rescue teams in Ventura County now have E-Bikes to help locate missing people
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
"It will really make a difference for us," said Looby.

She said it will help them get up trails more quickly and find people, to get them the help they need.

For a lost person, calling for help, being heard is critical. The e-bikes – which make very little noise - have an advantage over louder off-road options like motorbikes or ATVs.

Sergeant Kelly Roark is with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

"For our volunteers...being on an e-bikes like these is going to make them a lot more effective," said Roark.

The new e-bikes were funded by a private donor in the county.

"This now provides them an additional tool to save lives," said Ventura County Supervisor Jeff Gorell, who was on hand as the bikes were revealed on Monday.

"These e-bikes allow them (search teams) to cover a lot more territory over time. When you're doing search and rescue, time is life."

And in a situation like locating a missing person, every minute counts, so it’s hoped the e-bikes will save lives.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
