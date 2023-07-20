How the X Games bring an X-Tra boost to businesses

Some of the world’s best skateboarders, BMX bikers and Moto X riders will compete in front of thousands of members of the public and a large television audience on ESPN and ABC at the X Games. It’s not only a big moment for them, but also for the City of Ventura and the brands which will be showcased to around 40 million viewers of the games.

"Ventura is an amazing spot. I think that the people in Ventura are really going to gravitate towards it," said Sam Pontrelli, Senior Vice President of Communications for Monster Energy, who have been the official energy drink sponsor of the games since 2014.

"We have a feeling that it's also going to bring a lot of people from Southern California - meaning LA and Orange County, up to Ventura and let them discover Ventura maybe for the first time," he told KCLU.

Pontrelli says that the partnership with a non-traditional sports event is great for both partners.

"Monster's personality is very non-corporate and non-traditional and so we didn't want to make Monster appear like it was like your father's soda. We wanted to be a non-traditional brand and X Games is very non-traditional sports - like street skate-boarding and BMX and freestyle Moto X, and all of those things that our target market really gravitate towards.

"If you look at Monsters brand personality and X Games it's just perfectly aligned...so I think we bring a lot to them and they bring a lot to us," he explained.

In the age where social media is king, sharable content is highly valued – and what could be more compelling content than watching breathtaking stunts and skills?

Pontrelli said they use their social media to market their brand and introducing the sports to new viewers.

"These athletes do really specular things that most people will never see...and anybody can understand it...you don't have to understand every rule of the sport like watching rugby or cricket for the first time," he points out about the accessibility of the games for new fans.

After the pandemic, which saw businesses struggle in the city, having thousands of visitors– many of whom are expected to travel by train – is a boost. In fact, two extra Pacific Surfliner services have been laid on to accommodate those leaving the games and concerts later in the evening.

"it's a fantastic easy, convenient option," said Puja Thomas-Patel, from LOSSEN rail corridor agency, of traveling to the games by train.

She says it’s going to be an extremely busy weekend for train travel in So-Cal as it's also Comicon in San Diego and the first day of Del Mar races.

"We really expect a lot of newcomers this weekend...and it's an extra dose of that with the X-Games and we are reaching new audiences with this event."

The X Games runs Friday thru Sunday at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.