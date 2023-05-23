2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
California Coast News

Ventura County's first in-person Public Works event since COVID welcomed more than 1200 students

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM PDT
Derek Fisher from the Hydrology Department demonstrates some of the pieces of equipment they use
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Derek Fisher from the Hydrology Department demonstrates some of the pieces of equipment they use

From sanitation to survey, and transport – it’s a chance to learn about some of our public workers.

The works of hydrology are being demonstrated to this group of elementary school students in Ventura, at the Ventura County Public Work Agency Headquarters.

From sanitation, to storm water and construction to conservation, they are some of the over 1200 students in the county to attend the event and this is just one stop on their tour to learn about the Agency.

Showcasing the various pieces of equipment is Derek Fisher, who works in hydrology for Ventura County Public Works.

"It's really great seeing the excitement in their eyes. We have to bring out our interesting toys like our rocket launcher and boogie board with all the sensors on it," he told KCLU.

More than 1200 students in Ventura County paid a visit to the Ventura County Public Works Agency on Tuesday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
More than 1200 students in Ventura County paid a visit to the Ventura County Public Works Agency on Tuesday

As well as the ways to measure water activity, there are students being shown electric cars and first responders demonstrating the equipment they use to fight wildfires.

"This is a bulldozer the county uses to fight wildland fires," explained Chris Beery, fire equipment operator for Ventura County Fire.

"We take it to the fires we can't get water to and doze a line around the fire," he said.

He says the event gives them a chance to connect with the next generation.

"We teach them about that and a little about safety and it's fun all around," he said.

Students met with fire fighters
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Students met with fire fighters
Students and the public were shown the workings of an electric vehicle
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Students and the public were shown the workings of an electric vehicle

As well as being fun for the kids and public, there’s a hope that the event could inspire the county’s public workers of the future says Deborah Cisneros - Executive Program Manager for Public Works Ventura County.

"It shows the community everything that our agency does," she said.

"It gives kids an idea what they might want to aspire to become...something really might spark interest in the child...we might have future engineers or future supervisors here," she said.

The event is part of a National Public Works Day on Tuesday.

Tags
Local News california coast newscal coast newsVentura Countylocal news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday