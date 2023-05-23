Ventura County's first in-person Public Works event since COVID welcomed more than 1200 students

The works of hydrology are being demonstrated to this group of elementary school students in Ventura, at the Ventura County Public Work Agency Headquarters.

From sanitation, to storm water and construction to conservation, they are some of the over 1200 students in the county to attend the event and this is just one stop on their tour to learn about the Agency.

Showcasing the various pieces of equipment is Derek Fisher, who works in hydrology for Ventura County Public Works.

"It's really great seeing the excitement in their eyes. We have to bring out our interesting toys like our rocket launcher and boogie board with all the sensors on it," he told KCLU.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU More than 1200 students in Ventura County paid a visit to the Ventura County Public Works Agency on Tuesday

As well as the ways to measure water activity, there are students being shown electric cars and first responders demonstrating the equipment they use to fight wildfires.

"This is a bulldozer the county uses to fight wildland fires," explained Chris Beery, fire equipment operator for Ventura County Fire.

"We take it to the fires we can't get water to and doze a line around the fire," he said.

He says the event gives them a chance to connect with the next generation.

"We teach them about that and a little about safety and it's fun all around," he said.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Students met with fire fighters

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Students and the public were shown the workings of an electric vehicle

As well as being fun for the kids and public, there’s a hope that the event could inspire the county’s public workers of the future says Deborah Cisneros - Executive Program Manager for Public Works Ventura County.

"It shows the community everything that our agency does," she said.

"It gives kids an idea what they might want to aspire to become...something really might spark interest in the child...we might have future engineers or future supervisors here," she said.

The event is part of a National Public Works Day on Tuesday.