KCLU’s Caroline Feraday wins national honors

KCLU’s Caroline Feraday has been honored with two national journalism awards for her coverage of entertainment stories. She won the honors in the Los Angeles Press Club’s 2024 National Entertainment Journalism Awards competition.

She won in the “Best Radio or Podcast Story” category for “Diversity in the Entertainment Industry" for her story “America’s first all-female mariachi group bring the rich cultural heritage of Latin America to Santa Barbara County”.

She also won the award for “Best Use of Sound” for “Why Superman singer took a risky journey to Kyiv to film with Ukrainian National Orchestra”. It's a story about “Five For Fighting” performer John Ondrasik’s collaboration with Ukrainian performers.

