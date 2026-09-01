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KCLU is partnering with CalMatters for a VotingMatters event on October 27

Join us Tuesday, October 27, at 5:30 p.m. on the CLU campus for VotingMatters, a forum to discuss the midterm ballot.
CalMatters
CalMatters Director of Partnerships Dan Hu speaks to community members about CalMatters’ 2026 Voter Guide during a recent VotingMatters event.

Join us Tuesday, October 27 at 5:30 p.m. at California Lutheran University’s Lundring Event Center for VotingMatters.

The event is a forum to discuss the midterm ballot with KCLU and CalMatters, a nonprofit publication focused on California’s statewide issues.

Together with you, we'll share a civil, nonpartisan, issue-focused conversation that promises to be informative and an example of democracy in action.

VotingMatters aims to bring people together to talk about local and state issues, at a time when most conversations happen on social media and are unproductive.

Space is limited. Secure your tickets by making a one-time contribution of $180 or setting up a recurring donation of $15 a month. Get started now.